Will Mobile Tech Take Over Powerful Computers & Big Screens?

When Will Mobile Technology Be Able to Take Over Powerful Computers and Big Screens?

As you may already know, mobile technology has been evolving in leaps and bounds over the last decade or so. While phones could only do basic functions at first, today’s smartphones are pretty much mini-computers in their own right.

They’re no longer exclusively just for texting friends or playing pocket casino games. Instead, they’re capable of taking on other tasks like word processing, video editing, and even running advanced video games. But can smartphones keep up with their bigger brothers in terms of speed and processing power? Can they handle the above tasks, and more, better than a computer can? Let’s find out!

- Advertisement -

Computers, Tablets, or Smartphones?

The future of computing is all about mobility – think about how the size of our devices has changed over the years. Tablets were designed to replace computers, but now our smartphones have all the capabilities of tablet devices and then some.

There’s little need for someone to own all three devices in this day and age – they can perform almost all of the same functions nowadays. There are thought to be over 6 billion smartphones in use today, but still, fewer than half of homes around the world have access to a computer. This clearly speaks volumes about the smartphone’s popularity.

Similarities Between Computers and Smartphones

Today’s smartphones can be used for all kinds of things, from writing an email to playing music and even tasks usually associated with computers, like word processing. They’re essentially pocket-sized computers that you can fit in the palm of your hand.

Their capabilities are growing increasingly similar to those of desktop computers; they certainly pack a punch in terms of power, memory, etc. However, the size difference is considerable; smartphones are much smaller than computers, so you can easily fit them into your pocket or purse. The most powerful laptops weigh in at a hefty 8 pounds – not so easy to pull out and start typing up your work presentation on the go!

- Advertisement -

Where Computers Excel

Computers are better at handling complex problems involving a lot of variables. They can also do all kinds of things you wouldn’t want your smartphone to do, like run air conditioners, traffic lights, power generators, or whatever else is necessary for society today.

There are still some tasks in which your laptop might be preferable to your smartphone at home, too. Perhaps the most significant is when it comes to multitasking. Flipping between tasks is far from easy on a smartphone, and the significantly smaller screen makes running multiple programs simultaneously virtually impossible.

However, we’re quickly approaching a point where most of those advantages won’t matter anymore – the gap between what smartphones can do and what computers can do is narrowing rapidly.

- Advertisement -

Smartphones vs. Computers: Security

Technology has become a large part of our lives. Unfortunately, that means it’s easier than ever for someone to access your information if you do not protect yourself with multiple layers of security.

Cloud storage is one way that allows users to store their files on servers so they can access them from anywhere, but it also means that hackers have more opportunities to get into your files. This type of storage is commonly used with mobile devices, potentially leaving users at greater risk.

On the other hand, computers often use servers to store files, which is generally more secure than cloud storage. However, it is still crucial to keep your computer updated with antivirus software so that you can avoid getting hacked.

Using Smartphones for Work?

A few years ago, it might have been unheard of to work from home or anywhere else, using a smartphone as opposed to a laptop.

These days, people can use their phones for work by docking them on a larger screen. This is a popular solution for anyone in an office environment – you can take your work home with complete ease. All you need is a monitor, a keyboard, and a mouse, and you can harness your smartphone’s massive power to get your work done!

Are Smartphones Powerful Enough to Replace Computers?

It seems there is a good chance that mobile devices like smartphones will eventually replace regular computers. Smartphones are already extremely advanced, but if technology continues to grow and develop at the same rate as it has been, it’s only a matter of time before they get even more advanced.

With computer parts getting smaller, faster, and cheaper by the day, there is no doubt we’ll eventually see a smartphone with more power than our current high-end desktop computers. The question that remains is if and when computers may be rendered obsolete.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related