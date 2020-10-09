U.S. Embassy Closed Monday, October 12, Columbus Day

QCOSTARICA – In celebration of Columbus Day, the second Monday in October, one of the most inconsistently celebrated U.S. holidays, the U.S. Embassy in San Jose, Costa Rica, will remain closed.

This day commemorates the arrival of the Italian navigator, Christopher Columbus (Cristobal Colon in Spanish) to what he called the new world. Italian citizens residing in different states of the United States organize parades and other special activities to commemorate the feat of the Genoese.

Since 1920 this date is commemorated every year in the United States and it was in 1971 when it was declared a federal holiday.

The Embassy will reopen its doors to the public on Tuesday, October 13, in its normal hours of 8:00 am at 4:30 pm.

