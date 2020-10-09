Friday, 9 October 2020
HQNational

October 12 is NOT a holiday, student community the commemorations mandatory

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
9
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – The October 12, Día de las Culturas, is not a holiday. However, the Ministry of Public Education (MEP) clarified that to the student community the commemorations of this day will be mandatory.

Education Minister, Guiselle Cruz, informed directors and supervisors about the compliance established for this day, with the aim of enhancing the multicultural and multi-ethnic character of the Costa Rican people.

“In order to instill and preserve patriotic values, the civic and educational activities of October 12 will be mandatory commemorations at the national level, in all schools and colleges on the day of the celebration and will not govern as a holiday,” said the Minister in a circular by the MEP.

Likewise, the document sets out a series of guidelines that teachers can take into account to celebrate this day.

The 2020 school year will end on December 21 under education at a distance education modality.

 

Previous article#DEBUNKED: No girl died in clashes in Cañas
Next articleU.S. Embassy Closed Monday, October 12, Columbus Day
