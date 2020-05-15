Friday, 15 May 2020
NationalNews

Update: Travel & Immigration Information due to Covid-19

Tourists may legally remain in Costa Rica until August 18; immigration offices remain closed until July 18

Rico
By Rico
338
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) A quick update from Costa Rica’s immigration service for tourists (non-resident) now in Costa Rica, who remained in the country to ride out the coronavirus pandemic here or were unable to return to their own country.

The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (DGME) announced Thursday that is offices will continue closed until July 18, 2020, and that tourists (non-Residents) who entered the country after December 17, 2019, may legally remain in Costa Rica until August 18, 2020. The extension is automatic.

PERMANENCIA LEGAL AUTORIZADA BAJO SUBCATGEGORÍA TURISMO: El plazo de permanencia legal autorizado a las personas extranjeras bajo la subcategoría migratoria de Turismo que ingresaran al país después del 17 de diciembre, se prorroga hasta el día 18 de Agosto 2020.​ La prórroga se realiza de forma automática, no requiere presentarse a solicitarla.

With respect to tourists being able to continue to drive legally, the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) has yet to announce, as it did with the previous immigration extension, to extend driving to August 18, 2020. This is expected as it was with the previous extension.

- paying the bills -

OJO:

  • On social networks, there is confusion about the notice. A tourist can leave the country at any time. Careful must be the foreigner resident who, if they leave during the emergency, will most likely not be permitted re-entry and may even temporarily lose their status.
  • Costa Ricans and residents entering the country will be ordered to a 14-day quarantine.
  • By air, entry is only by the Juan Santamaria International aiport in San Jose (SJO).
  • Borders – land, sea and air – remain restricted. Tourists have prohibited entry into Costa Rica until June 15, 2020.
  • Currently, only Costa Ricans and residents (if they did not leave after March 24) can enter the country. In addition, people with Special Categories, Estancias, people with a residency application filed and in progress, parents of minor Costa Rican nationals, spouses of Costa Rican nationals and Costa Rican nationals may enter the country as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
  • The immigration service reminds that that no administrative or police officer is empowered to receive money on behalf of the institution, in order to carry out immigration procedures or regularize a migratory situation of a foreign person; All the economic amounts that must be paid for migratory procedures must be made to the corresponding bank accounts of the state bank.
  • Foreigners interested in obtaining residency note that immigration will not receive Residency applications until July 18, 2020. This includes all categories. Documents issued abroad that were valid by March 17, 2020, will be deemed valid (meaning their validity will be automatically extended) until September 18, 2020.

See the Immigration circular issued Thursday, May 14, 2020, here. Or the immigration service website here.

A reminder, if traveling on public transport, the Ministry of Health recommends using a mark.

 

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleA day in Costa Rica in 2040
Next article20 Ticos now dead by covid-19 in the United States
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Civil Aviation prepares protocols for full reopening of international airports

Travel Rico -
What will the Juan Santamaria (San Jose) and Daniel Oduber (Liberia)...
Read more

Immigration and DIS rule out that Daniel Ortega has entered Costa Rica

National Rico -
Both, Costa Rica's Immigration and the Intelligence and Security Directorate (DIS)...
Read more

MOST READ

Tourism

The 12 national parks that will reopen from May 18

Rico -
Starting Monday, May 18, twelve national parks will reopen, but limited to operating at 50% capacity, and under new dynamics to prevent the spread...
Read more
Coronavirus

Future Air Travel: Four-Hour Process, Self Check-In, Disinfection, Immunity Passes

Q24N -
Once airports and borders open again and people are able to fly freely — a process already in play as airports of all sizes...
QBriefly

Two bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19

Q Costa Rica -
Authorities confirmed 2 cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in bus drivers. Although there is not much detail about the drivers, it is known that they...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua releases 2,800 prisoners to house arrest to contain virus

Q24N -
Managua (AFP) Nicaragua released more than 2,800 prisoners to house arrest on Wednesday to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, but advocates said...
National

Restriction for vehicles and shops this Sunday, May 10

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) What will be the sanitary vehicle restriction that applies this Sunday, May 10? Since May 1, the Ministry of Health allowed the minimal...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus in Costa Rica: 765 confirmed cases, border restrictions extended

Rico -
The confirmed cases with covid-19 in Costa Rica in the last two months reached 765 this Thursday, May 7. This is an increase of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA