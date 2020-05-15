Update: Travel & Immigration Information due to Covid-19

(QCOSTARICA) A quick update from Costa Rica’s immigration service for tourists (non-resident) now in Costa Rica, who remained in the country to ride out the coronavirus pandemic here or were unable to return to their own country.

The Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería Costa Rica (DGME) announced Thursday that is offices will continue closed until July 18, 2020, and that tourists (non-Residents) who entered the country after December 17, 2019, may legally remain in Costa Rica until August 18, 2020. The extension is automatic.

PERMANENCIA LEGAL AUTORIZADA BAJO SUBCATGEGORÍA TURISMO: El plazo de permanencia legal autorizado a las personas extranjeras bajo la subcategoría migratoria de Turismo que ingresaran al país después del 17 de diciembre, se prorroga hasta el día 18 de Agosto 2020.​ La prórroga se realiza de forma automática, no requiere presentarse a solicitarla.

With respect to tourists being able to continue to drive legally, the Ministry of Transport (MOPT) has yet to announce, as it did with the previous immigration extension, to extend driving to August 18, 2020. This is expected as it was with the previous extension.

- paying the bills -

OJO:

On social networks, there is confusion about the notice. A tourist can leave the country at any time. Careful must be the foreigner resident who, if they leave during the emergency, will most likely not be permitted re-entry and may even temporarily lose their status.

Costa Ricans and residents entering the country will be ordered to a 14-day quarantine.

By air, entry is only by the Juan Santamaria International aiport in San Jose (SJO).

Borders – land, sea and air – remain restricted. Tourists have prohibited entry into Costa Rica until June 15, 2020.

Currently, only Costa Ricans and residents (if they did not leave after March 24) can enter the country. In addition, people with Special Categories, Estancias, people with a residency application filed and in progress, parents of minor Costa Rican nationals, spouses of Costa Rican nationals and Costa Rican nationals may enter the country as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.

The immigration service reminds that that no administrative or police officer is empowered to receive money on behalf of the institution, in order to carry out immigration procedures or regularize a migratory situation of a foreign person; All the economic amounts that must be paid for migratory procedures must be made to the corresponding bank accounts of the state bank.

Foreigners interested in obtaining residency note that immigration will not receive Residency applications until July 18, 2020. This includes all categories. Documents issued abroad that were valid by March 17, 2020, will be deemed valid (meaning their validity will be automatically extended) until September 18, 2020.

See the Immigration circular issued Thursday, May 14, 2020, here. Or the immigration service website here.

A reminder, if traveling on public transport, the Ministry of Health recommends using a mark.

- paying the bills -