What is the cost of public transportation in Costa Rica compared to other countries?

QCOSTARICA — According to Numbeo’s list, the United States has the highest average cost of public transportation (one way) of all the American countries, coming in at US$2.5.

Canada follows with an average ticket price of US$2.4; followed by Puerto Rico, with an average fare of US$1.5 for public transportation.

Uruguay is fourth, where the average cost of the public transportation is US$1.31. Rounding out the top five is Brazil with US$1.01. Sixth is Jamaica with an average cost of US$0.97.

Costa Rica is seventh, according to Numbeo, with an average rate of public transport of $0.93, about ¢497 colones based on the Central Bank reference exchange rate of today.

In the global list (99 countries), Costa Rica is 48th.

Rounding out the top ten in the Americas is Chile in eighth place with US$0.82, Colombia ninth with US$0.69, and Mexico in tenth post with US$0.62.

Continuing in the Americas, Numbeo reports Guatemala has an average public transportation cost of US$0.60; Peru US$0.54; Venezuela US$0.50; Panama and Ecuador, US$0.35; Bolivia US$0.29; and, Argentina US$0.21.

