A Peek Inside the Kardashians US$16,500 A Night Costa Rica Holiday Villa

EXTRA – The entire world knows that the Kardashian clan recently spent a few days in Costa Rica, vacationing in the country’s Papagayo Peninsula, in Guanacaste.

We all saw the photos of the Kardashian girls and Kylie Genner in swimsuits. The Kardashians are famous for living in style…and their Costa Rica holiday was no exception, choosing the Villa Manzu, a private villa on an isolated peninsula, some 40 minutes from the Liberia (LIR) airport.

Villa Manzu is a 2780 square metre (30,000 sqaure foot) private estate, which sits on five oceanfront acres on Peninsula Papagayo that is “definitely not your typical Costa Rica experience”.

It includes a personal chef, servers, bartender, butler, driver, manager, security guard, housekeeper and even an adventure specialist to arrange excursions and affords guests have access to the Peninsula Papagayo golf and tennis clubhouse, marina and Prieta Beach Club, as well as the restaurants at the Four Seasons hotel, all about a half-mile away.

The Villa drivers will wisk you around in a Range Rover, Ford Explorer SUV, or Jeep Wrangler.

The luxury villa boasts eight bedroom suites, which are all complete with oversized televisions, walk-in closets, 12 bathrooms (8 marble bathroom ensuites), pool and Costa Rican hardwood flooring.

Guests staying at Villa Manzu also have access to two swimming pools, an in-house spa, gym, a home theatre and a yoga platform.

And here is the best part, you too can rent this ‘private sanctuary’.

The cost? US$16,500 per night, with minimum three nights (US$27,000 per night, minimum 7 nights between December 20, 2017 and January 5, 2018).

For Canadians, the rate in loonies is: CA$23.663 and CA$38,721.

A US$5,000 security deposit is required, and the 13% Costa Rica sales tax is added to the rental rate.

The Villa Manzu is available exclusively; not by the room.

More information is available at Villamanzu.com, and Luxuryretreats.com. No compensation was received for this article, the links are no commission or referral based.

