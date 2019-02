For you next flight to and/or from Costa Rica from New York or Los Angeles, you might want to consider taking a helicopter. No, not all the way of course, but to and from the airports at JFK or LAX.

Fast Company reports American Airlines and private helicopter service Fly Blade announced a new partnership in which they will whisk passengers overcrowded streets and past long lines at LAX and JFK airports.

Customers can charter a Blade flight to JFK or LAX. After they land, a personal escort walks them all the way through priority check-in and expedited TSA screening, then on to the gate or to American’s Admirals Club. (They get the same handheld treatment, in reverse, on arrival.)

Though you might think the service is strictly for the ‘super-rich’, running up to nearly US$2,000, that could easily cost more than the flight itself, the service is available to all American Airlines passengers, regardless of cabin. But those who can afford better seats may be more likely to spring for these add-ons.

A charter helicopter in New York for one person starts at US$695 and takes up to five additional people at US$195 each. “Assuming you can find five other people flying American that same time of day and you all divide the total costs evenly, this works out to US$278 each,” says FastCompany.

Blade flights between downtown L.A. and from LAX run $335 per person. The deal between Blade and American is only for people chartering whole helicopters.

Of course, the pampering isn’t available in Costa Rica.

Not yet anways.

American Airlines has daily flights from JFK and LAX to Costa Rica’s SJO (Juan Santamaria International airport in San Jose) and LIR (Daniel Oduber International airport in Liberia, Guanacaste).

Related