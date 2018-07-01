We’ve all been witness, big rigs ramming through the toll stations on the Ruta 27 The practice is so common Globalvia, the concessionaire of the Autopista del Sol has erected a secondary drop gate, higher than the first one, automatically activated to drop down on the windshield of a big rig that crashes the first.

In a personal experience, paying the toll in the adjacent booth at Cuidad Colon, the attendant started shouting obscenities – in a really passionate way – at the truck that had just crashed the gate, evading the toll.

When asked, she told me it is a daily occurrence on the exclusive quick pass lane, multiple times a day in fact.

But, in some cases like on Friday, the crashing is more than just the barrier. The incident occurred at 1:10 p.m. at the Pozón toll in Orotina. The big rig crashed into the toll booth itself, a man was hit several times.

According to the report of the Cruz Roja, the man was assessed on site, however, he opted not to be transferred to the local clinic.

