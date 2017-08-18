Don Romualdo, who is 78 years old, every day he takes to the streets, wheeling his cart (carretica) from the Mercado Bourbon, in the center of San Jose, to Zapote and back.

El Carretero De Chepe (the carteman of San Jose) told Teletica’s +QN that his pension is not enough, pushing his cart to make a living, however, “his happiness will never end”.

In the video, speaking to Juan Carlos Zumbado we see Don Romualdo pushing his cart against the traffic, and has never been harassed by the Transitos (traffic police).

Don Romualdo, who lives alone in Barrio Mexico (some 10 blocks from the Bourbon market) says he starts his day early, around 6:00 am and ends by 4:00 pm, is married, but doesn’t live with wife, who together have 8 children.

Don Romualdo, said pushing his cart in the streets of San Jose, is filled with aguacate (avocado), agua de pipa, bananas, mamon chinos and more, beats living in the farm of Perez Zeledon, his birthplace, and where there is no work for him.

Everyone knows Don Romualdo.

Click here to watch the video.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.