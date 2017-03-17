Expomovil 2017 Opened Thursday

Q COSTA RICA – Expomovil 2017, the annual new car sales under one roof event, kicked off Thursday at the Centro de Eventos Pedregal, in San Antonio de Belen. The event brings under one roof 20 new car dealers and nine banks, offering their best deals in prices and financing.

Some call it a car show, but don’t be fooled, the primary goal of the event is to get you behind the wheel of a new car, with prices starting at US$9,900 dollars to US$300,000 dollars.

So, let’s call it a “car event” rather.

Besides the cars and the beautiful models, the banks are key factor of the event, providing on the spot financing for willing buyers, up to 85% of the purchase price at 7.25% fixed for 2.5 years and then prime + 4.75% for the other 4.5 years (on dollar loans) by the Banca Kristal. For car loans in colones the rate is 8.5% and 4.75%, the others terms stay the same.

The event that runs to March 26 is organized by the Asociación de Importadores de Vehículos y Maquinaria (Aivema). The expected number of visitors is about the same as in past years, some 70,000 people.

Event hours are Monday to Friday from 1:00pm to 11:00pm; Saturdays from 10:00am to 11:00pm; and Sundays from 10:00am to 8:00pm.

Entrance is ¢3,000 colones, the same for parking.

