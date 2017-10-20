Looking for work or a better job or career?
Ekono is holding four job fairs that started Thursday (October 19) in Puntarenas, looking to fill 200 jobs for the holiday shopping season. Today (Friday), the job fair is at the Zapote store; on Saturday 21 in City Plaza, in Heredia, and Thursday 26 in Liberia. All job fairs are from 9 am to 3 pm. Resumes can also be sent to talento@ekonocr.com.
Grupo Ava is looking to hire staff for full and part-time jobs for its Toms, Nike, Extreme, Dockers, Levi’s, Converse, Under Armor, Puma, Sperry, Speedo and Crocs stores.
The company is offering positions in sales and cashiers, as well as store managers and assistant managers. Requirements include working weekends and a rotating schedule, excellent personal presentation, being of legal age, and preferably experience in similar positions. Send resume at reclutamiento@grupoava.net.
IBM Costa Rica announced it requires hiring staff technology, finance, and services. On Facebook, IBM said it is looking to hire at least 26 people. Positions they seek include a bilingual executive secretary, software engineers, technical support staff, Portuguese-speaking staff, among others. More info available at www.ibm.com/jobs/cr