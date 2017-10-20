Looking for work or a better job or career?

Ekono is holding four job fairs that started Thursday (October 19) in Puntarenas, looking to fill 200 jobs for the holiday shopping season. Today (Friday), the job fair is at the Zapote store; on Saturday 21 in City Plaza, in Heredia, and Thursday 26 in Liberia. All job fairs are from 9 am to 3 pm. Resumes can also be sent to talento@ekonocr.com.

Grupo Ava is looking to hire staff for full and part-time jobs for its Toms, Nike, Extreme, Dockers, Levi’s, Converse, Under Armor, Puma, Sperry, Speedo and Crocs stores.

The company is offering positions in sales and cashiers, as well as store managers and assistant managers. Requirements include working weekends and a rotating schedule, excellent personal presentation, being of legal age, and preferably experience in similar positions. Send resume at reclutamiento@grupoava.net.

IBM Costa Rica announced it requires hiring staff technology, finance, and services. On Facebook, IBM said it is looking to hire at least 26 people. Positions they seek include a bilingual executive secretary, software engineers, technical support staff, Portuguese-speaking staff, among others. More info available at www.ibm.com/jobs/cr

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.