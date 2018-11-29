Expect road closings in downtown San Jose on Saturday night, December 1, with the traditional Christmas lighting on the Museo de Los Niños, at 6:30 pm. The activity, which is expected to last one hour will feature a stage show, music and the lighting of more than 4,000 bulbs,

For authorities, the ‘safety of families’ attending the event is had has been a priority. The slogan “Ruta Segura” (Safe Route) highlights the work of some eight institutions that includes a broad and ample police deployment and road control (closures and detours) in the area of the museum.

The safety protocols will be applied prior to, during and after the event. Starting at noon on Saturday, Calle 4, Avenida 2 and the road to the main entrance to the Children’s Museum will be closed. The closures will continue well into lat Saturday.

