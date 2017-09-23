After the spring/summer collection was presented on models including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, the show stopped to reveal the five legendary models, draped in the “dazzling metal mesh” Gianna Versace was known for, posing like goddesses against the backdrop. Then they descended from their poses to hit the runway with designer (and sister of Gianni) Donatella Versace.
The five models on Friday’s runway had all walked for Versace before Gianni’s murder in July 1997 (see Bruni, along with Campbell, Schiffer, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta and more below) and are often associated with the designer’s exuberant, colorful and often over-the-top pieces.
