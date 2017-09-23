The new generation of supermodels (which now includes Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia) may be having a moment, but the original supermodels are having an era. And if you need proof, look no further than Milan Fashion Week. On Friday, Carla Bruni joined supers Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Helena Christensen and Claudia Schiffer for a stunning, shimmering walk down the Versace runway, paying tribute to the late Gianni Versace on the 20th anniversary of his death and paying homage to one of the most iconic modeling moments of all time.

After the spring/summer collection was presented on models including Gigi and Bella Hadid and Kaia Gerber, the show stopped to reveal the five legendary models, draped in the “dazzling metal mesh” Gianna Versace was known for, posing like goddesses against the backdrop. Then they descended from their poses to hit the runway with designer (and sister of Gianni) Donatella Versace.

The five models on Friday’s runway had all walked for Versace before Gianni’s murder in July 1997 (see Bruni, along with Campbell, Schiffer, Linda Evangelista, Amber Valletta and more below) and are often associated with the designer’s exuberant, colorful and often over-the-top pieces.

His sister Donatella has continued the house’s close relationship with models (many of whom the supermodels currently mentor – Naomi Campbell gives Gigi Hadid walking tips, and Cindy Crawford clearly has passed some tips onto Kaia), and clearly still maintains a friendship with the supermodels who are so closely associated with the brand.

Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks & More Supermodels Whose Throwback Photos Are the Epitome of Perfection

CHRISTIE BRINKLEY This black-and-white photo — taken in 1976 — of the now-63-year-old Brinkley is proof the supermodel has found the fountain of youth. © Susuan Wood/Getty STEPHANIE SEYMOUR Seymour, now 49, gets her wings during a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. © Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive/Getty HELENA CHRISTENSEN Christensen, now 48, walks the runway at the Chanel Haute Couture show during Paris Fashion Week in 1991. © Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty TYRA BANKS Tyra Banks, now 43, practically invented smizing, so it is no surprise she put her best face forward at the Yves Saint Laurent fashion show in 1992. © Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma/Getty LINDA EVANGELISTA Evangelista, now 52, is mad about plaid as she sports a patterned coat over a red minidress at Oscar de la Renta’s autumn-winter 1991-1992 fashion show in Paris. © Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Corbis/Getty CLAUDIA SCHIFFER Seen here modeling Chanel designs at the label’s 1990 fashion show, Schiffer, now 46, was a favorite of designer Karl Lagerfeld ever since he enlisted her to model for the iconic brand when she was only 17. © Pierre Vauthey/Sygma/Sygma/Getty CINDY CRAWFORD Feeling blue! Crawford, now 51, strikes a pose at a 1991 Donna Karan fashion show. © Barbara Rosen/IMAGES/Getty HEIDI KLUM Before serving as a judge on America’s Got Talent, the German supermodel, now 44, was a Victoria’s Secret Angel. Here, she’s seen at the lingerie brand’s annual show back in 1998. © Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty NAOMI CAMPBELL Our hats are off to Miss Campbell, now 47, as the fashion icon makes a serious style statement at the Karl Lagerfeld Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 1989 fashion show. © Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty CHRISTY TURLINGTON Turlington, now 48, is a golden goddess at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 1991-1992 fashion show in Paris. © Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty ELLE MACPHERSON Known as “The Body” because of her statuesque frame, Macpherson, now 53, smiles as she struts down the runway while wearing Todd Oldham’s designs. © Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG/Getty

