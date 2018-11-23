Hundreds of Fuerza Publica (National Police) officers lined up in the heart of San Jose on Thursday, on the esplanade of La Soledad church, in a special activity for the launch of the year-end security.

President Carlos Alvarado was on hand personally to make the announcement and to shake the hands of the officers who will be on the streets of San Jose and across the country, to protect the citizenry from ‘maliantes’ (bad guys) who take advantage of the holiday shopping season.

The Public Security Minister, Michael Soto, explained that the strategy includes actions in two ways: one, aimed at counteracting and preventing crime with the ” megaoperativos navideños” (Christmas mega-operatives) and the other, in preventive activities with the so-called “Polivisitas Navideñas (Christmas Polivisitas).

The head of the Fuerza Publica, Daniel Calderón Rodríguez, explained that as of this Thursday there will be 579 more officers on the streets.

Calderón explained that the Christmas Polivisitas includes some 120 preventive activities that will take place throughout the country, from December 1 to 21, such as: “La mejenga”, “Cine en mi barrio”, Christmas concerts, Christmas carols, and parties, among others.

“We will reinforce efforts in prevention to create spaces for healthy coexistence in communities, so that families, children, and young people can enjoy activities away from violence and drugs. Our officers will be in the streets as allies of the communities,” said the Deputy Minister of Public Security, Eduardo Solano.

According to Soto, the police prevention will not be just on the ground and in downtown San Jose but will include officers of the different units including maritime and air surveillance.

