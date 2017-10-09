A helicopter assisting with the emergency response caused by tropical storm Nate fell on Monday morning in the banks of the Savegre river in the Central Pacific.

The report was confirmed by the Ministry of Public Security (MSP).

The three people aboard the helicopter with the registry identification TI-AZA, and which had been working the last few days in the humanitarian work, survived the crash.

It is believed the aircraft could have hit a canopy cable, a reason for its fall.

A Panamanian helicopter and crew aided in the rescue of the injured.

Since you are here … … we have a small favor to ask. More people are reading Q COSTA RICA more than ever but advertising revenues across all media channels are falling fast. And unlike many news organizations, we haven't and will never put up a paywall – we want to keep the Q open always. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Updating reports on Q COSTA RICA demands a lot of time, money and hard work. But we do it because we believe our reports matter. To everyone who reads Q COSTA RICA, who likes it, help to support it by clicking our ads. Do you part, click on an ad today.



Costa Rica's private transportation services AVANTI Costa Rica. Discreet and reliable service. If you enjoyed this article please SHARE IT! (use share buttons).



WHAT ARE YOUR THOUGHTS?

Post your comments below or to our official FACEBOOK page.