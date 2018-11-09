Costa Rican cable TV and broadband operator Telecable has requested permission from the country’s telecommunications regulator Sutel to acquire regional operator Cable Costa for an undisclosed sum, the El Financiero reported.

Cable Costa operates in the Turrialba and Jimenez cantons of Cartago province and Telecable is looking to buy its residential client portfolio and some of the company’s assets, said the report.

The telecom regulator, the Superintendencia de Telecomunicaciones (Sutel) added that interested parties would be given 5 days to submit comments on the possible acquisition before it issued its decision.

