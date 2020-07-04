Saturday, 4 July 2020
DONATE
BusinessInterest RatesNews

Central Bank defines maximum interest rate for credit cards

37% for colones and 30% for dollars is the maximum interest rate established for credit cards

Rico
By Rico
30
Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Banco Central de Costa Rica (Central Bank) published early Friday morning the maximum interest rates for credit operations in colones, dollars, and other currencies, in accordance with the new Ley de Usura – usury law – now in effect.

 

Through a press release, the Central Bank announced that the maximum interest rate for all types of credit (including credit cards but excepting microcredits) will be 37.69% for colones and 30.36% for U.S. dollars.

For other currencies, ie euros, the rate maximum rate is 7.44%.

- paying the bills -

From El Financiero, banks with credit card products and interest rates. Column in red the number of credit card products over the usury law

For microcredits (less than ¢675,000 colones), the maximum interest rate will be 53.18% in colones and 42.99% in U.S. dollars.

The usury law enacted last month obliges the Central Bank to update the usury rates in July and January of each year.

Charing interest rates higher than those established by the BCCR will be considered usury for the purposes of the Penal Code.

Important to note that the usury law is not retroactive, only applies to future credits. According to the credit card study by the Ministry of Economy, Industry and Commerce (MEIC), almost 70% of credit cards in the country have interest rates of over 39%.

- paying the bills -

Also important to note, that usury law prohibits automatic deductions from a worker’s salary that affects minimum wage.

On Thursday, the private bank BAC announced the cancellation of some 187,000 credit cards, the closure of 11 points of service and the layoff of 373 employees, and the reorganizing of its credit product line, citing the usury law as the reason.

 

Previous article24 patients with COVID-19 who have received convalescent plasma
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Prepare to stop using ¢50,000 bills

HQ Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) Good chance you've used them sparingly, even less of late...
Read more

President signs law to regulate usury

Interest Rates Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) On Tuesday, President Carlos Alvarado signed into law the usury...
Read more

MOST READ

Coronavirus

New strain of coronavirus spreads faster than original: study

Rico -
The variation of COVID-19 currently dominating global cases is more infectious than the original strain that emerged in China, according to a new study...
Read more
News

Nicaragua, which has minimized the pandemic, will assume the presidency of Council of Ministers of Health of the region

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Starting in July, Nicaragua, through the Ministry of Health (MINSA) will be in charge of the Pro Tempore Presidency of the Council of...
Health

Dirty money: dealing with cash during the coronavirus pandemic

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Are you aware of how germy the surface of cash is? That’s why it can be a bacteria carrier and, therefore a risky...
Nicaragua

Nicaragua lifts blockade of its citizens at Peñas Blancas

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) It was at 2:00 pm Saturday when Nicaraguan authorities lifted the blockade to the passage at Peñas Blancas northern border, after denying for...
Reports

Coronavirus: US facing ‘big problem’ as COVID-19 cases surge

Deutsche Welle -
(Q REPORTS) The United States appeared on track to set a new daily record for COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with several southern and western...
Coronavirus

Coronavirus traces found in March 2019 sewage sample, Spanish study shows

Reuters -
MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish virologists have found traces of the novel coronavirus in a sample of Barcelona wastewater collected in March 2019, nine months...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA