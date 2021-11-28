Johnnie Walker makes its limited edition bottle of ‘La Casa de Papel’ available in Costa Rica

The new bottle, which is intended to celebrate the final season of the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, reveals hidden messages when exposed to ultraviolet light Limited quantity of bottles will be available only in Walmart stores and through the Pedidos Ya

QCOSTARICA – The number one brand of Scotch whiskey in the world announced the launch of a Johnnie Walker Red Label bottle with a limited edition design, which celebrates the latest episodes of the worldwide phenomenon of “La Casa de Papel”.

These final 5 episodes will air on Netflix starting December 3, 2021.

This special edition bottle is characterized by being a unique collection for all those fans of the series and passionate about the famous Johnnie Walker whiskey, since once the bottle is exposed to an ultraviolet light source, it will reveal a series of illustrations, phrases and references of the most recognized characters of the Netflix series.

“Like many fans across dozens of countries, we have been captivated by the action of the fictional world of La Casa de Papel. We are delighted to mark part of the history of the series through the limited edition design. Personally, I will be watching the story come to an end with a glass of Johnnie Walker in my hand and a bottle that I will keep forever,” said Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker’s Global Marketing Director.

Collectible bottle

People who want to buy one of these bottles, have to buy a bottle of Johnny Walker Red at any Walmart store.

Once they make the purchase, they will have to activate their invoice in a publication that Walmart Costa Rica will make on their social networks, and by completing the steps they will be participating for one of these limited edition bottles.

Also, another way in which they can obtain one of these bottles is through the Pedidos Ya delivery application, by purchasing a 750 ml bottle of Johnnie Walker Red Label and a 375 ml Johnnie Walker Black Label, the customer wins a limited edition bottle of La Casa De Papel and a virtual tasting.

And finally, those who want to win the limited edition bottle should be aware of the social networks of the influencers Johanna Villalobos, El Danny CR, Yo Soy Pollo, Andrea Fernández, Michelle Naranjo and Paula Chavarría, since they will be at different points from San José doing a new activity where their followers must guess iconic ingredients to create the perfect drink with the Johnnie Walker Red Label.

Also, answering questions about Johnnie Walker and La Casa de Papel they will be participating for one of the limited edition bottles.

For more information

Visit www.johnniewalker.com and follow Johnnie Walker’s social media:

● Facebook johnniewalker

● Twitter @johnniewalker_

● Instagram @johnniewalke

