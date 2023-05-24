Wednesday 24 May 2023
Alajuela and Guanacaste 2° C hotter in first half of May

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), confirmed that the maximum temperatures in Alajuela and Guanacaste increased 2° C during the first half of May.

According to the IMN, in the Central Valley and the North Pacific, the maximum, medium and minimum were higher than the average, during the first 15 days of this month.

Luis Fernando Alvarado, Coordinator of the IMN Climatology Unit, indicated that in Carrillo (Guanacaste) temperatures above 40° C were reported.

The experts also confirmed a change in nighttime temperatures, a couple of degrees hotter than normal.

The cause is being blamed on El Niño, a natural phenomenon characterized by the fluctuation of the temperatures of the ocean in the central and eastern part of the Equatorial Pacific, associated with changes in the atmosphere. This phenomenon has a great influence on the climatic conditions.

The official weather forecast for this Wednesday, May 24, 2023:

A day in which the feeling of muggy weather in the country will continue, generated by high humidity values and little trade wind, will be the norm during the morning. By the afternoon, thunderstorm showers are expected in the mountains of the Central and South Pacific, the rains extend to the coast in the evening. The rest of the country with isolated rains of variable intensity.

heat,
IMN,

temperatures, national weather

