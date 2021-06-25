Friday 25 June 2021
Alternating odd and even plate restrictions returns starting tomorrow

The measure will continue until Sunday, July 11

by Rico
51

QCOSTARICA – The vehicular restrictions return to odd and even plates starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 26 and continue to Sunday, July 11.

The big change for this period is during weekdays since we’ve been with alternate plates on weekends since last month.

The daytime restriction hours apply from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. Of course, the nighttime (9:00 pm to 5:00 am) is total.

Avoid the ¢110,000 colones fine, do not drive on your restricted day, save for an emergency or qualify for an exemption. Find here the official list of exemptions.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

