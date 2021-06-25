Alternating odd and even plate restrictions returns starting tomorrow

QCOSTARICA – The vehicular restrictions return to odd and even plates starting tomorrow, Saturday, June 26 and continue to Sunday, July 11.

The big change for this period is during weekdays since we’ve been with alternate plates on weekends since last month.

The daytime restriction hours apply from 5:00 am to 9:00 pm. Of course, the nighttime (9:00 pm to 5:00 am) is total.

Avoid the ¢110,000 colones fine, do not drive on your restricted day, save for an emergency or qualify for an exemption. Find here the official list of exemptions.