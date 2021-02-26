Friday 26 February 2021
EconomyEmploymentRedaqtedTech

Amazon announces the opening of a new cloud services office in Costa Rica

The company will be hiring highly qualified professionals for the sales department, public sector, marketing, and technical engineering roles.

by Rico
25

QCOSTARICA – Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), a division of the Amazon company, announced the opening of its first Central American office in Costa Rica to provide cloud computing services.

Amazon AWS is located in the Zona Franca Americana in Heredia.

The company, in a statement Thursday, said it will hire highly qualified professionals for the sales department, public sector, marketing and technical engineering to be based in the country; establish a local group of account executives, solution architects, partner managers, support personnel and other functions, for customers to directly engage with AWS in their local environment and language.

In a statement released this Thursday, February 25 by the Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives (CINDE), those interested in working in this division are invited to find more information on the page https://aws.amazon.com/.

The statement said the company will support the rapid adoption of cloud computing in Costa Rica.

Local AWS representatives will work to support organizations of all sizes, from startups to some of the oldest and most established companies in the country, including public sector entities, as more Costa Rican companies transition to the AWS cloud said the statement.

Costa Rican organizations were among the first to adopt cloud services when AWS launched services in Central America, the CINDE statement explained.

Organizations in Costa Rica now carry out all kinds of activities in the AWS cloud, it added. They range from development and test environments to big data analytics, from mobile, web and social applications to business applications and critical completion workloads.

Local impact

Marcos Grilanda, AWS regional director, highlighted the importance of the Costa Rican market, in the Thursday statement.

“Costa Rica is a key market for AWS in Central America, where companies have been innovating with AWS and are using the cloud to accelerate time-to-market and expand their businesses to reach customers locally and around the world, especially during these times of pandemic,” explained the executive.

The Minister of Foreign Trade (COMEX), Andrés Valenciano, highlighted the value that multinational companies place on the country’s human talent.

“The news of the opening of the Amazon Web Services headquarters in Costa Rica is proof that Costa Rican human capital is talented, resilient, and is trained in high-demand professional areas of Industry 4.0. In addition, it shows that our country has an optimal business climate,” emphasized the Minister.

Meanwhile, CINDE CEO, Jorge Sequeira, recalled that cloud computing represents 54% of the services provided from Costa Rica to the United States, Canada and Mexico, as well as to other Latin American and European countries.

As of September 2020, Sequeira added, exports of value added services reached US$3.74 billion dollars.

Amazon opened its doors in Costa Rica back in 2008 with 75 employees, today employ more than 14,000 people.

 

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

