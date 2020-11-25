Wednesday, 25 November 2020
NewsBusinessUtilities

Aresep gives AyA one month to resolve water bill errors

by Rico
58

QCOSTARICA – The water utility, Instituto Costarricense de Aqueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA), has 30 days to resolve the claims for excessive water charges made during the pandemic.

 

- Advertisement -

This is the order given by the Regulatory Authority for Public Services (Aresep), according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

These are irregular collections that occurred between previous March and June and are still pending resolution.

The Aresep said it examined a sample of 78 cases, among which it confirmed irregularities such as charges based on improper use of consumption averages, consecutive estimates in the billing of other months, damaged meters, meter changes without notifying the user, reading errors and inattention of leaks detected that affected collection.

“In general, evidence was found that AyA does not have adequate control of the billing system, from the point of taking the reading, until the final issuance of the bill and its collection,” said the Aresep.

- Advertisement -

The Authority added that the majority of subscribers are dissatisfied with the management of the AyA.

“AyA is ordered to present a proposal that allows correcting, ultimately, all the problems that have arisen in recent months with billing, and that have negatively affected a significant part of the user population,” said the Aresep.

In addition, it was ordered that except in special cases, it must carry out a periodic reading of the consumption of its customers and if it is forced to make an estimate of consumption, it must consider at least 12 months to obtain the average consumption.

More: AyA has not read meters since March 20 and charged an estimated fee each month

The AyA was also ordered to present a preventive and corrective maintenance plan for hydrometers within three months and execute it to minimize cases of under-registration or erroneous measurement.

Similarly, the utility must promptly alert subscribers who exceed 100% in consumption, so that they can detect internal leaks in time and check the meter.

- Advertisement -

When consumption is low with respect to average consumption (under-invoicing), the cubic meters of water not charged in a month can no longer be accumulated to the new bill, but must be prorated according to the number of months considered in the estimate.

The Aresep even went so far as to instruct AyA on how to improve customer service. In this sense, It indicated that any adjustment related to billing should be reported in “plain and clear language” and open spaces for personalized attention with subscribers, as well as a reduction in waiting time.

Error and rain of claims

Between previous March and June, in a series of inaccuracies in the collection of consumption, the AyA incurred a shower of complaints. The utility, it appears, in many cases did a double, triple or more billing for the three months it did not read the meters: billed monthly the average consumption for March and April and then the actual consumption in the May billing.

More: AyA has not read meters since March 20 and charged an estimated fee each month

Explanations given in June by the AyA, indicated that the increase in amounts to be collected in May was due to an undetected increase in water consumption during the previous two months.

Said increase in the demand, it said, would not have been received or collected before because the institution decided to suspend the reading of meters in March and April, to avoid exposing its staff to COVID-19 infections.

Therefore, from March 20 to mid-May, the Institute decided on its own, to calculate the billing of its subscribers based on historical consumption records.

This decision generated thousands of claims.

In mid-June, Aresep confirmed that AyA had accumulated at least 6,000 complaints. Of that number, there are 2,000 pending.

In the case of your truly, one of who filed a complaint, the May billing was which was almost 7 times the historical consumption, was reduced slightly. On the second filing, of the same complaint, the billing due date was pushed to December 31, 2020.  See From the historical to the hysterical

The Aresep reported then that the inquiries exceeded AyA’s ability to respond to them by email, calls or online.

Not only that, Aresep claimed that AyA admitted that the billing problem resulted precisely, when it tried to estimate and then collect the difference between the last meter reading and the previous period without meter reading during the pandemic.

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleChildren’s Museum cancels its traditional lighting
Next articleCosta Rican Betcris is Becoming the MLB Official Wagering Partner 
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

AyA billing disaster puts Ticos in trouble

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
AyA billing disaster puts Ticos in trouble: utillity does not solve...
Read more

AyA president does not see any error in high bills to its customers

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
What mistakes? AyA president does not see any error in high...
Read more

MOST READ

Front Page

State of the Nation report: “The situation was already fragile before the pandemic.”

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The evidence collected by the Programa Estado de la Nación (State of the Nation Program) in its latest report confirms that Costa...
Read more
Health

Covid-19 snatched parents from renowned CCSS surgeon

Rico -
QCOSTARICA  - His heart thumped every time he reached the basement of the hospital and pressed the button for the elevator that would take him...
Cartago

Turrialba Volcano will once again amaze visitors with guided tours from sunrise

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With a string of walks that will begin at 5 am and will continue every hour until 10 am, in groups of...
Trends

The Best Mobile Casino Games Ranked In 2020

Carter Maddox -
As the world of online casino games continues to boom in 2020, players across the globe are choosing to head to the web for...
Health

We can see the light at the end of the tunnel thanks to vaccines

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In the midst of so much suffering, the world jumped for joy last week when the Pfizer / BioNTech companies announced that...
Redaqted

Travel to the United States in a pandemic; what you should know

Q Costa Rica -
CORRECTION: Costa Ricans do not have to quarantine as was indicated in the original report. QCOSTARICA - It is not uncommon for many Ticos to...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.