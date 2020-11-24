Children’s Museum cancels its traditional lighting

QCOSTARICA – Although this year the traditional lighting of the Museo de los Niños (Children’s Museum), which year after year attracted thousands of families in San José and thousands of smiles, was canceled due to the pandemic.

But the Christmas lights will not be turned off completely.

- Advertisement -

It is not that the so-called Castillo de los Sueños (Castle of Dreams) will run out of Christmas decorations. The difference is that this year there will be no massive activities on the outskirts of the building, as has been done for the last two decades.

As a health precaution, since the covid-19 pandemic does not admit massive crowds, the organization decided to modify the usual plans and, that is where families throughout the country can participate.

In addition, iIn May, the Municipality of San José informed the public that due to the emergency caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the Festival de la Luz (Festival of Light).

The Festival le la Luz is one of the most anticipated activities of Christmas, this year would have been held on December 13, and would have attracted hundreds of thousands in downtown San Jose.

- Advertisement -

Maybe next year.