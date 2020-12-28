Argentina will start vaccination campaign with Russian vaccine

Q24N – The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Argentina will begin on Tuesday, December 29, with the 300,000 doses of Sputnik V, created in Russia.

The date was decided at a videoconference meeting between Argentina President Alberto Fernández and the country’s provincial governors and comes after the arrival of the first doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina on Christmas Eve.

Argentina received on December 24, 300,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia’s Nikolai Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center. It is one of two vaccines to have been authorized by Argentina’s drug authorities for use in the country, the other being the one produced by Pfizer / BioNTech. And has signed supply agreements with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and with the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organisation (WHO), while it is also exploring options in China.

“The idea is that when Autumn arrives we will have the largest number of people at risk vaccinated,” President Alberto Fernández told the Télam state news agency.

First in line to receive the vaccine are healthcare professionals who are treated patients with Covid-19.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the country to December 28, has accumulated 1,583,297 cases of covid-19 and 42,650 deaths.

