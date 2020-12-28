Monday 28 December 2020
type here...
South AmericaArgentina

Argentina will start vaccination campaign with Russian vaccine

In Argentina, as many as 300,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday morning, December 24, following its approval by the government for emergency use. Immunization will start on Tuesday, December 29.

by Q24N
11

Q24N – The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Argentina will begin on Tuesday, December 29, with the 300,000 doses of Sputnik V, created in Russia.

In Argentina, as many as 300,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Buenos Aires on Thursday morning, December 24, following its approval by the government for emergency use. Immunization will start on Tuesday, December 29.

The date was decided at a videoconference meeting between Argentina President Alberto Fernández and the country’s provincial governors and comes after the arrival of the first doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine in Argentina on Christmas Eve.

- Advertisement -

Argentina received on December 24, 300,000 doses of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine developed by Russia’s Nikolai Gamaleya Epidemiology and Microbiology Center. It is one of two vaccines to have been authorized by Argentina’s drug authorities for use in the country, the other being the one produced by Pfizer / BioNTech. And has signed supply agreements with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca and with the Covax mechanism of the World Health Organisation (WHO), while it is also exploring options in China.

“The idea is that when Autumn arrives we will have the largest number of people at risk vaccinated,” President Alberto Fernández told the Télam state news agency.

First in line to receive the vaccine are healthcare professionals who are treated patients with Covid-19.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the country to December 28, has accumulated 1,583,297 cases of covid-19 and 42,650 deaths.

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWonder Woman plane landed in Costa Rica
Next articleHow People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages (Photos)
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Costa Rica will continue to allow flights from the United Kingdom without the need for a covid-19 test

QCOSTARICA - While several countries in Latin America are banning the...
Read more

Nicaragua says it will produce Russian COVID-19 Vaccine

(QCOSTARICA) The Nicaraguan government announced that it is in negotiations with...
Read more

MOST READ

Colombia: Dog steals food from the supermarket and even disinfects its paws when leaving

Farandula

Kardashians cancel their Christmas party and Hollywood suffers

Rico -
Q MAGAZINE - The Kardashian-Jenners can be highly criticized and even hated by many people in different parts of the world. The truth of...
HQ

Too cold for you? Cold surge #8 will enter the northern Caribbean Sea tonight

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Today, Thursday, December 24, will continue sunny and most throughout most of the country. A sweater or jacket and even an umbrella...
Coronavirus

If you want to travel next year, you may need a vaccine passport

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN Business) Now that coronavirus vaccines are starting to roll out in the US and abroad, many people may be dreaming of the day...
News

‘You’re fired’: Yamileth Astorga is out as head of AyA

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Yamileth Astorga Espineta, who as of Monday, became former president of Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA) - water and sewers utility, acknowledged in...
Health

Worst pandemic scenario: Covid patients wait for ICU beds in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) - Costa Rican Social Security Fund - confirmed that Costa Rica reached, on Saturday, the...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.