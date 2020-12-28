Monday 28 December 2020
type here...
HQQ Magazine

Wonder Woman plane landed in Costa Rica

by Rico
46

QCOSTARICA – The Wonder Woman plane landed this Sunday night at the Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose.

One of Volaris’ newer A320neos — registration N530VL — officially unveiled to the public via the airline’s social media on Dec. 11 to promote the new film, “Wonder Woman 1984” 

The Volaris Airbus-320neo, named Diana, is decorated with motifs from the 1984 Wonder Woman film that has already been released in Costa Rica.

- Advertisement -

The plane is not the ‘Invisible Plane’ created by Diana Prince during her younger years on Paradise Island, that could fly at terrific speeds silently and not be detected.

On the tarmac of the San Jose airport Sunday night

The Volaris Plane does not fully at super-speed, in outer space, or multi-dimensional, but will get you to and from the Mexico City (MEX) and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) airpots in under three hours.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleGoodbye To “La Hora Tica”?
Next articleArgentina will start vaccination campaign with Russian vaccine
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

How People Have Been Inoculated Through the Ages (Photos)

QREPORTS - Throughout history, humans have developed and rolled out vaccines...
Read more

Argentina will start vaccination campaign with Russian vaccine

Q24N - The vaccination campaign against covid-19 in Argentina will begin...
Read more

MOST READ

Residents returning by land must isolate for 14 days

Panama

Cuban doctors arrive in Panama to attend Covid-19 crisis, despite warnings from the U.S.

Q24N -
TODAY PANAMA – A group of 220 Cuban health workers arrived in Panama, despite calls from the United States not to hire them. The U.S....
HQ

Wonder Woman plane landed in Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Wonder Woman plane landed this Sunday night at the Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose. The Volaris Airbus-320neo, named Diana, is...
Health

Costa Rican scientists find a common coronavirus variant in our country: neither more contagious, nor more aggressive nor more lethal

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A potentially more contagious variant of SARS-CoV-2 found in the United Kingdom caused the dynamics of European countries to change, resulting in...
San Jose

Third time in 50 years that San Jose bullfights have been suspended

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Christmas holidays in San Jose includes the Zapote Fair and the "corridas de toros" - bullfights. But this 2020 there will...
Infrastructure

Don’t blame drivers but the infrastructure for most road deaths In Costa Rica

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Not respecting the double yellow line, invading oncoming traffic due to whatever reason, such as making a left turn or overtaking, are...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.