Wonder Woman plane landed in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – The Wonder Woman plane landed this Sunday night at the Juan Santamaría International Airport in San Jose.

The Volaris Airbus-320neo, named Diana, is decorated with motifs from the 1984 Wonder Woman film that has already been released in Costa Rica.

The plane is not the ‘Invisible Plane’ created by Diana Prince during her younger years on Paradise Island, that could fly at terrific speeds silently and not be detected.

The Volaris Plane does not fully at super-speed, in outer space, or multi-dimensional, but will get you to and from the Mexico City (MEX) and San Jose, Costa Rica (SJO) airpots in under three hours.

