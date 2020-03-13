The Banana Republic brand will open its first store in Costa Rica today, Friday, March 13, on Avenida Escazú.

This is the brand’s first location in Central America; Another opening is scheduled in the eastern sector of San José, as well as in Guatemala, Panama and the Dominican Republic.

As part of the opening, it will offer its customers a 20% discount on all merchandise throughout the weekend.

Additionally, those who pay with a Banco Promerica card will receive a 10% discount, and those who present their Line Up Rewards membership will have an additional 10%.

“We are very excited to open our first store in Costa Rica and to provide our unique shopping experience to Costa Rican consumers, and also to continue expanding to other Central American countries,” said Paula Haza, Regional Director of Gap Inc. for International Markets. .