A 40-year-old Canadian who was in Liberia, Guanacaste, from Saturday, March 7 to Monday, March 9, tested positive for the covid-19 coronavirus upon returning to her home in Oakville, Ontario, Canada, west of Toronto.

Oakville News confirmed on Thursday, March 12, that the woman returned from Colorado, U.S., earlier this month and the symptoms started to appear on March 7.

“The individual also has recent travel history to Costa Rica. It has been determined that she had mild symptoms on flights from Toronto to Liberia, Costa Rica (Flight 2644; WestJet) on March 7 and then Liberia, Costa Rica to Toronto (Flight 2643; WestJet) on March 9, 2020,” reported the Oakville News.

The woman began presenting symptoms on March 7, the same day she arrived at the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport (LIR) from Toronto.

On March 10, he went to the Joseph Brant Hospital in Burlington, Ontario, Ontario, to be tested, the positive results were known on March 11. Ontario has so far recorded 59 cases of the covid-19 coronavirus.

“When the person came to the Joseph Brant Hospital for the test, it was done in an isolated setting, with our care team following all infection prevention protocols and procedures,” said Joseph Brant Hospital (JBH) President and CEO Eric Vandewall, to the Canadian media.

Canada’s health authorities are asking passengers on the WestJet flights to monitor their health for 14 days, in order to isolate themselves and inform your local public health unit if they have symptoms.

“I would like to assure residents that the risk in our community remains low at this time and we are working to identify known contacts and assess any potential health risks,” said Dr. Hamidah Meghani of the Halton Health Center in Ontario to Oakville News.