Although the default on loans is present in vehicles of all types, recent models with less than years are the most defaulted on.

The increase is due, “first, to changes in the economy, which have not only affected the local market, and second, to high customer indebtedness,” Nancy Camacho, vice president of Global Operations at Scotiabank, told El Financiero.

According to the experts, the slowdown in production and the higher unemployment rate has meant the degree of indebtedness of some consumers has worsened in the last two years.

This has led many debtors to increase the days of delay in their repayment, which leads to a deterioration of the credit portfolios of financial institutions.

This reality has impacted not only vehicles but various credit segments, including housing, credit cards and SMEs (small and medium enterprises) – Pymes in Spanish.

According to data from the General Superintendence of Financial Entities (Sugef), the delinquency rate on car loans in the financial system increased from 1.26% to 1.77% in the last year.