Buses would stop providing services on weekends and in “off-peak hours” due to high cost of diesel

QCOSTARICA – The increase in fuel prices could lead bus companies to cut the number of trips and hours, and in some cases suspend services.

Silvia Bolaños, the vice president of the Cámara Nacional de Transportes (Canatrans) – National Chamber of Transport, stated that to date more than 50 companies have already returned their concessions and others have already warned that they would make similar decisions in the coming days.

“Today the consultation of the increase that would put the price of diesel at ¢904 was published; We have never reached a situation like the one we are experiencing today, which is combined with the effects that we are dragging through the pandemic. Our recognition (in the tariffs) of diesel is at ¢606 and we would be paying ¢300 more for each liter, which makes it impossible to maintain a cash flow to face those costs,” she explained.

Among the companies that announced changes in their frequencies or cessation of operations are those that provide service on the Escazú-La Uruca interline routes, which would be returning the concession in the coming days, the same decision that the company in charge of operating the Peripheral route. Another, such as the Santa Ana-La Valencia interline, announced that it would stop operating outside peak hours and on weekends.

To these are added several urban routes in Limón, which, in addition to the issue of fuel costs, face an impact on their income due to the proliferation of “pirate” taxi services in the center of that province.

For the representative of the bus operators, one of the problems they face is that the methodology only allows two rate adjustments a year.

“The other situation is that there will have to be a review of operating costs. When operating costs begin to be adjusted, the most sensitive are the workers,” said Bolaños.

