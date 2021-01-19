Tuesday 19 January 2021
Cold continues, this week will be cloudy and very windy

Gusts in excess of 100 km/h expected Wednesday and Thursday

by Rico
11

QCOSTARICA – January continues a cold month, as cold pushes linger past the traditional first week of the year. The effect of a new cold push will again accelerate the trade winds starting this Tuesday and it is expected that during Wednesday and Thursday the gusts will exceed 100 kilometers per hour.

In Cartago, as in Heredia, San José and Guanacaste, strong gusts of wind are expected starting this Tuesday and will prevail until Friday. Photo: Rafael Pacheco.

According to Daniel Poleo, meteorologist at the national weather center, the Instituto Metereologico Nacional (IMN) from Tuesday night the windy pattern will increase, causing strong gusts in the Central Valley, North Pacific and the mountain ranges.

“In terms of wind, this push will be stronger than last week. It will be very cloudy and windy in the Central Valley and Guanacaste,” he explained.

As for temperatures, Poleo said that the early mornings will continue to be just cool several degrees below normal, but the maximum temperatures of the day will drop on average a couple of degrees.

Click here for the latest weather advisories.

In San José, this Monday the maximums were 24 Celsius (75 Fahrenheit) but for Wednesday and Thursday, it will not exceed 21 degrees.

In Alajuela center, near the airport, on the west side of the Central Valley,  instead of 32 C (89.6 F) sensed this Monday, the thermometer is expected to barely reach 30° C today, Tuesday and for a couple of days following.

This is due to the fact that as cloudiness increases in the Central Valley and the Caribbean, the accumulated radiation does not escape so easily into the atmosphere, as the clouds help to contain it.

This Monday, in the Cerro La Muerte, the coldest, the temperature dropped to 3.3 C (38 F), at the Irazú volcano it was 4.8 C and in Patio de Agua, Coronado, it was 7.5 C.

Another effect of cold thrust No. 12 will be the incursion of humidity from the Caribbean Sea towards the province of Limón and the north, with possible weak rainfall in the morning and at night.

No rain is expected for the North Pacific and the Central Valley. Only some weak precipitation will be concentrated in the central and southern Pacific during the afternoons.

The IMN asks to beware of branches or trees that may fall into structures or in parks and public roads.

Light airplanes, as well as small boats, can also be affected by strong winds.

The momentum will begin to weaken on Friday and by the weekend the harsh conditions will return.

Rough sea

The Center for Research in Marine Sciences and Limnology University of Costa Rica (Cimar) reported that the gusts will generate high and dangerous waves for the navigation of small and medium-sized vessels.

In the North Pacific high waves are forecast offshore with a height of 2.5 meters on Wednesday and 2.2 meters on Thursday, January 21.

The wind will remain strong until Friday, January 22 for the Caribbean coast, forecasts indicate that a train of high waves will arrive on Wednesday and Thursday with heights of 2.7 meters.

Likewise, the strong northeast wind will generate swell conditions in Lake Arenal and in the interior of the Gulf of Nicoya, so that precaution for bathers is extended due to the high waves that can generate rip currents.

Monday’s highs

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Cold continues, this week will be cloudy and very windy

