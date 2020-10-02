Friday, 2 October 2020
NewsFront PagePolitics

Costa Rica repeals seizure of plates for violating restrictions, but maintains fine

The six-point reduction in the driver's license is also repealed

Rico
By Rico
5
Modified date:

QCOSTARICA – Legislators approved, this Thursday, the bill to eliminate two of the three sanctions for violations of the sanitary vehicle restriction, that they themselves imposed, last April.

The bill, with a vote of 44 (of 57) in favor, eliminates the seizure of license plates and the six points on the driver’s license for violating the restrictions.

However, the monetary fine of ¢107,000 colones plus costs will continue. Originally the plan proposed to reduce the fine to ¢ 23,000, finally, a political agreement between the legislative benches maintained the pecuniary sanction.

- paying the bills -

The agreement also established that the fines collected go to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – the Costa Rican Social Security Fund.

To the end of August, violators of the sanitary vehicle restriction more than ¢1 billion million for the care of the pandemic.

According to data from the Road Safety Council (Cosevi), to the end of August, almost 28,000 tickets have been issued for violating the measure, fines totaling more than ¢1 billion colones.

The bill is expected to obtain approval second and final vote on Tuesday.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleDoes a drop in the contagion rate of covid-19 give us a breathing space? Yes, but not to lower your guard
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Transito “Sweep” Of Badly Parked Vehicles On Downtown San Jose Streets

National Rico -
This Thursday morning alone, in the area of the Instituto Nacional...
Read more

MOST READ

Redaqted

Coronavirus contagion: 4 steps to travel again minimizing infection risks

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) - Surely, like many, you have not been able to travel in 2020 because of the pandemic, but as borders are reopened there...
Read more
Health

COVID -19 “R” rate: Each positive case still produces only one new contagion

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The reproduction or "R" rate of COVID-19 in the country currently shows a downward trend, reaching close to 1, according to data from...
Business

Nicaraguan tourist transport asks Costa Rican open border

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The president of the Nicaraguan Chamber of Tourist Transport, Enrique Quiñónez, said last Friday that three companies in the sector sent a letter...
QToons

Government’s scare tactic!?!!

Q Costa Rica -
The government tries to scare with a "campaign of fear" to press for agreement with IMF.
Health

Ticos believe they are invincible against covid-19

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - Despite the thousands of daily infections and the possible collapse of health services, groups of Costa Ricans (Ticos) believe it convenient to...
Front Page

Costa Rica ranked 13th in best countries for gender equality

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) First published in 2006 by the World Economic Forum, the Global Gender Gap Index measures gender equality in 153 countries by tracking and ranking...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.