Costa Rica repeals seizure of plates for violating restrictions, but maintains fine

QCOSTARICA – Legislators approved, this Thursday, the bill to eliminate two of the three sanctions for violations of the sanitary vehicle restriction, that they themselves imposed, last April.

The bill, with a vote of 44 (of 57) in favor, eliminates the seizure of license plates and the six points on the driver’s license for violating the restrictions.

However, the monetary fine of ¢107,000 colones plus costs will continue. Originally the plan proposed to reduce the fine to ¢ 23,000, finally, a political agreement between the legislative benches maintained the pecuniary sanction.

The agreement also established that the fines collected go to the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) – the Costa Rican Social Security Fund.

To the end of August, violators of the sanitary vehicle restriction more than ¢1 billion million for the care of the pandemic.

According to data from the Road Safety Council (Cosevi), to the end of August, almost 28,000 tickets have been issued for violating the measure, fines totaling more than ¢1 billion colones.

The bill is expected to obtain approval second and final vote on Tuesday.

