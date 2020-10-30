Friday, 30 October 2020
HQNational

Costa Rican appeals to Constitutional Court because Facebook blocked his account

The Sala IV rejected the appeal, declaring it inadmissible

by Q Costa Rica
5

QCOSTARICA – A Costa Rican man took his Facebook block to the Constiutional Court or Sala VI, claiming that the social network had prohibited him activity for 7 days.

The man, identified by his last name, Picado, told the Court that he has been a Facebook user for half a year and that, due to his work activities, the social network is extremely important, but that at a certain point Facebook decided to suspend his publications without apparent cause.

“He indicates that without committing any fault, the respondent decided to suspend the publications for seven calendar days. He notes that, on the day of filing this appeal, he was told: “You still cannot publish or comment for 4 more days. Account restricted. He considers that such actions harm his fundamental rights. He requests that the appeal be declared admissible, with the consequences of the law,” the appeal indicates.

- Advertisement -

The Sala IV rejected the appeal, alleging in the first instance that they are not in power to elucidate private matters. The ruling adds that it is not the power of the Court to review Facebook’s policies to determine the suspension of an account and that there are already other avenues specifically provided for by the legal system for these purposes.

“This would demand that the Court vacate complicated evidence, incompatible with the summary nature of the appeal, and assess aspects of mere legality. Consequently, the appeal is inadmissible and is so declared,” indicated the decision of the Constitutional Court.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAirlines will have 300,000 seats available to travel to Costa Rica in December
Next articleNew eruption of Rincón de la Vieja rose 2 kilometers above the crater
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

One-year-old boy with COVID-19 has been in ICU for more than a month

Health Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A one-year-old boy with the new coronavirus, has been...
Read more

New eruption of Rincón de la Vieja rose 2 kilometers above the crater

Guanacaste Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Rincón de la Vieja volcano, in north-western Costa...
Read more

MOST READ

HQ

Man sentenced to four months in prison for masturbating in front of woman

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A man surnamed Ríos was sentenced to four months in prison for masturbating in front of a woman, the Ministry of Public...
Read more
News

The State spends ¢1 billion a year to look after unclaimed vehicles

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - What happens when a vehicle is seized by the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police)? In many cases it goes into abandonment if...
News

Agreement between legislators: marchamo would drop only for vehicles of less than ¢15 million

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Legislators from different political parties reached an agreement on Monday, October 26, to reduce the property tax portion of the 2021 Marchamo,...
News

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 1,017 new case for Oct 29; hospitalizations continue dropping

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - On Thursday, October 29, there 1,017 new cases of COVID-19 reported, of which 269 are by epidemiological link and 748 by testing,...
Politics

Congress approves reduction in 2021 Marchamo

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As had been expected, Congress approved on Tuesday night the bill to reduce the property tax of vehicles of the 2021 Marchamo. By...
Pura Vida

How the Venezuelan Diaspora Is Leaving Its Mark

Rico -
Q24N - The Venezuelan exodus has already surpassed the 5 million mark according to UNHCR estimates, with Latin America, North America, and Europe being...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.