Covid-19 in Costa Rica Tuesday, December 15

QCOSTARICA – It’s been a few days since the last update on covid-19 in Costa Rica, the Ministry of Health now providing updates on Tuesdays and Fridays only.

And though daily each evening during the week the Ministry of Health updates the numbers for the day, the weekends not so much.

For the period of Saturday to Tuesday, the country registered 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, December 12, 524 cases on Sunday, December 13, 549 cases on Monday, December 14, and 927 Tuesday, December 15, reaching a total of 154,096 confirmed cases.

They are 75,208 women and 78,888 men, of whom 133,189 are Costa Rican and 20,907 foreigners.

A total of 121,031 people have recovered.

Of concern is the number of hospitalizations and deaths each day. One of the reasons given is that many are getting medical attention later than they should, getting to a clinic or hospital when symptoms are advanced.

On Tuesday, 610 people are hospitalized, of which 243 of them in intensive care with an age range of zero to 92 years.

On Saturday 18 deaths were reported, on Sunday 8, on Monday 15, and Tuesday 20, reaching a total of 1,956 deaths related to COVID-19: 734 women and 1,222 men, with an age range of nine to 101 years.

The major concern of authorities is the spike in the number of people on the street, although the pandemic continues with a growing threat of contagion on people.

The number of people out and about began to intensify at the end of November, as Christmas and the end of the year approaches.

An epidemiological analysis by specialists from the Universidad Hispanoamericana reveals it even more: people are spending less and less time at home.