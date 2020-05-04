Even if you have a vehicle restriction, you can take your car to Riteve

Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport have signed an agreement to exempt vehicles going to and from their Riteve appointments on restriction day

Good news for those who have a Riteve appointment in the coming days and it falls on the day of your vehicular restriction.

The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport signed an agreement so that drivers can get to their appointment and not be sanctioned for violation of the vehicular restrictions.

The exception began on May 1, but be warned, the exemption is not carte blanche to as you wish, that is, you will be ok going from your home (or work) to Riteve and back, the Transitos (traffic cops) will surely know if that is what you are doing or trying to circumvent the restrictions.

“The person must circulate strictly and only to and from the inspection station. The person must leave at a reasonable time prior to their appointment and cannot take advantage of it to run errands ”, explained Alberto Barquero, deputy director of the Traffic Police.

So, for example, if a person has an appointment at 11 am, getting stopped at 8 am or 3 pm will most likely get you a ticket, points on your license and good change will be walking home.

Barquero explained that 3 hours to get to or from the Riteve is not reasonable.

To ensure you won’t get fined, here are a few tips: