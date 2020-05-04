Even if you have a vehicle restriction, you can take your car to Riteve

Good news for those who have a Riteve appointment in the coming days and it falls on the day of your vehicular restriction.
The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Transport signed an agreement so that drivers can get to their appointment and not be sanctioned for violation of the vehicular restrictions.
The exception began on May 1, but be warned, the exemption is not carte blanche to as you wish, that is, you will be ok going from your home (or work) to Riteve and back, the Transitos (traffic cops) will surely know if that is what you are doing or trying to circumvent the restrictions.
“The person must circulate strictly and only to and from the inspection station. The person must leave at a reasonable time prior to their appointment and cannot take advantage of it to run errands ”, explained Alberto Barquero, deputy director of the Traffic Police.
So, for example, if a person has an appointment at 11 am, getting stopped at 8 am or 3 pm will most likely get you a ticket, points on your license and good change will be walking home.
Barquero explained that 3 hours to get to or from the Riteve is not reasonable.
To ensure you won’t get fined, here are a few tips:
- First and foremost your license plate should end in 5 – the month of May – which is the month your inspection is due
- Have proof of the appointment. Riteve sends a text message to your cellular phone confirming the date, time and station
- Don’t make an appointment at say the Puntarenas station if you live in Escazu
- The exemption only be during 5:00 am and 7:00 pm, don’t be driving during the nighttime restrictions, Riteve stations are closed and you will be sanctioned (if caught)
- In case your inspection is overdue, say 4 for April, don’t be driving unless you want to face the music, make alternate arrangements, such as a tow truck to get your vehicle to the Riteve and back if it does not pass.
- When making an appointment, do not do it on the day you know you will have the restriction. Riteve online will allow you choose the time and day that suits you best; the same making an appointment through the call center.
- At the Riteve, have all the necessary documents – car ownership and you current driver’s license. Riteve, in these times, is not allowing more than one person in the vehicle, no children or pets either.