Tuesday, 15 September 2020
Fire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack is in service in Costa Rica

The vehicle is duly registered in Costa Rica and is 100% functional

(QCOSTARICA) A fire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack on the Twin Towers, in New York, is on Costa Rican soil and continues to fulfill its function of helping people.

Jairo Hernández, from Soporte Vital (Life Support), ensures that the vehicle continues to function without any failure, even in the front it bears the American flag and shields in memory of the 343 firefighters who fell on September 11, 2001.

The truck is in El Alto de Guadalupe, but by a Bomberos directive, it cannot be used in an emergency with fire, because it is not authorized by Bomoberos, however, says Hernández, “the pumping system is impeccable’.

The vehicle was purchased at auction and is registered with the Ministry of Health and is used as a vehicle for pre-hospital services. It has all its papers – Marchamo, Riteve, etc – current.

“We can use it with sirens, to give a first care to the patients while the ambulance arrives, the unit uses all the pumping, it even has all the hoses, we have run into traffic accidents and we put it to work, for everything as prehospital services.

The truck is a 1986 model by Pierce Manufacturing, a Wisconsin-based manufacturer of custom fire and rescue apparatus.

The unit belonged to NASA’s Virginia Air & Space Center station, at the time the 9-1-1 emergency it was moved to New York, and one of the few trucks that was unharmed by all the destruction.

 

