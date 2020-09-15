Tuesday, 15 September 2020
NationalCartagoRedaqted

Allison Bonilla case: OIJ to search ‘downstream’ in search of the young woman’s body

Five searches have come up empty, a new search is expected to take place this week; Emergency Volunteer Corps say they will use a helicopter and satellite equipment to try to find the remains

by Rico
7
National Cartago Allison Bonilla case: OIJ to search ‘downstream’ in search of the young...

Five searches have come up empty, a new search is expected to take place this week; Emergency Volunteer Corps say they will use a helicopter and satellite equipment to try to find the remains

Modified date:

(QCOSTARICA) The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) will resume the search for the body of Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez along the Reventazón River.

Allison Bonilla went missing on March 4. The only suspect in the case confessed to the raping and murdering her then throwing her body off a cliff. Searchers have yet to discover the body or any trace of the young woman

The idea is to begin work near the San Jerónimo de Cachí, in Paraíso, Cartago, clandestine dump, where, according to the only suspect in the case. is where he threw the body of the young woman.

- payin the bills -

At the moment, it has yet to be defined when the search will restart, the OIJ press office reporting that “the corresponding assessment would be made to enter in the next few days”.

Read more: Allison Bonilla case: Witness confirms that a suspect approached the young woman in a lonely street

Last Friday, after nine hours of searching with the help of a specialized dog, judicial agents, Red Cross rescuers and members of the Fuerza Publica (police), the fifth incursion into the area came up empty.

Including, saying on Friday, that the investigation would now focus on other proceedings and will only return to the area in case they have any new evidence that is useful for the case.

- paying the bills -

The first three incursions at this point were made from the top down, with special equipment, while the last two were from the base of the dump area, where for years debris of all kinds has been thrown down the steep embankment.

The Emergency Volunteer Corps announced that, starting on Saturday, September 19, they will use a helicopter and satellite equipment to try to find the remains of the 18-year-old girl, who disappeared last March 4, when she was on her way home in the Florencio del Castillo urbanization, in Ujarrás de Paraíso, Cartago.

Read more: How did the OIJ identify the suspect in Allison Bonilla’s crime?

Gerson Solano Beltrán, Chief of Operations of that non-governmental organization, specified that they will search from Tucurrique de Jiménez to San Jerónimo.

The Salto de la Novia (Jump of the Bride) waterfall is one of the places they will pass through, according to the preparations, which include a meeting with Allison’s mother, Yendry Vásquez Cordero, and the rest of her family.

Confession

Authorities only have one suspect, a 28-year-old man identified by his last names Sánchez Ureña, aka Sukia.

- paying the bills --

Read more: Allison Bonilla case: Suspect confessed he raped the young woman and then killed her

Following his arrest almost two weeks ago, Sánchez confessed to killing Allison and throwing her body in the clandestine dump, where the searches have been carried out.

In his statement, he detailed that he picked up Allison while she was on her way home, took her to an isolated farmhouse where he raped and then killed the young woman with whom he had fantasized about.

With a new lawyer, the suspect is expected to recant his confession in a hearing set for September 28. He is currently under a preventive detention order (remand) for six months, held at the maximum security of the Centro Nacional de Atención Específica, in San Rafael de Alajuela, known as La Reforma prison.

Despite that the body has yet to be found, investigators say they have sufficient evidence of the crime to bring the case to trial, which includes blood found in the vehicle owned by the suspect and eye witness accounts that saw the young woman get into the vehicle the say she disappeared.

 

Previous articleFire truck that was in the 9-1-1 attack is in service in Costa Rica
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Independence Day ceremonies in Cartago will be virtual

Health Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Minister of Education, Giselle Cruz, received the torch of...
Read more

CONAVI analyzes tolls between Santa Ana and Belén

Belen Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tolls are typically on highways such as the San Jose...
Read more

MOST READ

Culture

CHAMUCO

Jack Donnelly -
I was in the hardware store recently when a small item, well away from anybody in the store, fell off the shelf. The young...
Read more
National

The Torch of Independence does not go out: follow the tour virtually

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic disrupted the usual plans for the torch movement as part of Independence Day celebrations. However, the Ministry of Public Education...
Belen

CONAVI analyzes tolls between Santa Ana and Belén

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Tolls are typically on highways such as the San Jose - Caldera (Ruta 27), Ruta 32 to Limon and the Interamerican (Ruta 1...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 24 deaths in 24 hours; confirmed cases now 52,459

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) As of September 10, the Ministry of Health reports 1,325 new cases of COVID-19, of which 262 are by epidemiological link and 1,063...
Health

COVID-19 Costa Rica: 1,420 new cases; Four more hospitals receive body containers amid increased deaths

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Friday's press conference began with a strong plea by President Carlos Alvarado on the hospital crisis the country is facing, pleading for all...
HQ

OIJ creates criminal diving unit to scrutinize hidden underwater evidence

Q Costa Rica -
(HQ) Sifting through hidden evidence under water will be the new challenge for a group of 15 judicial agents, after the Organismo de Investigación...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.