Allison Bonilla case: OIJ to search ‘downstream’ in search of the young woman’s body

(QCOSTARICA) The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) will resume the search for the body of Allison Pamela Bonilla Vásquez along the Reventazón River.

The idea is to begin work near the San Jerónimo de Cachí, in Paraíso, Cartago, clandestine dump, where, according to the only suspect in the case. is where he threw the body of the young woman.

At the moment, it has yet to be defined when the search will restart, the OIJ press office reporting that “the corresponding assessment would be made to enter in the next few days”.

Last Friday, after nine hours of searching with the help of a specialized dog, judicial agents, Red Cross rescuers and members of the Fuerza Publica (police), the fifth incursion into the area came up empty.

Including, saying on Friday, that the investigation would now focus on other proceedings and will only return to the area in case they have any new evidence that is useful for the case.

The first three incursions at this point were made from the top down, with special equipment, while the last two were from the base of the dump area, where for years debris of all kinds has been thrown down the steep embankment.

The Emergency Volunteer Corps announced that, starting on Saturday, September 19, they will use a helicopter and satellite equipment to try to find the remains of the 18-year-old girl, who disappeared last March 4, when she was on her way home in the Florencio del Castillo urbanization, in Ujarrás de Paraíso, Cartago.

Gerson Solano Beltrán, Chief of Operations of that non-governmental organization, specified that they will search from Tucurrique de Jiménez to San Jerónimo.

The Salto de la Novia (Jump of the Bride) waterfall is one of the places they will pass through, according to the preparations, which include a meeting with Allison’s mother, Yendry Vásquez Cordero, and the rest of her family.

Confession

Authorities only have one suspect, a 28-year-old man identified by his last names Sánchez Ureña, aka Sukia.

Following his arrest almost two weeks ago, Sánchez confessed to killing Allison and throwing her body in the clandestine dump, where the searches have been carried out.

In his statement, he detailed that he picked up Allison while she was on her way home, took her to an isolated farmhouse where he raped and then killed the young woman with whom he had fantasized about.

With a new lawyer, the suspect is expected to recant his confession in a hearing set for September 28. He is currently under a preventive detention order (remand) for six months, held at the maximum security of the Centro Nacional de Atención Específica, in San Rafael de Alajuela, known as La Reforma prison.

Despite that the body has yet to be found, investigators say they have sufficient evidence of the crime to bring the case to trial, which includes blood found in the vehicle owned by the suspect and eye witness accounts that saw the young woman get into the vehicle the say she disappeared.