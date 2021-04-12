Monday 12 April 2021
type here...
Front PageNews

Government to compensate Liberia airport manager US$600K for pandemic losses

The concession contract establishes a minimum number of passengers per year and, if this is not fulfilled, the State must pay the difference of US$7 per every arrival that did not occur

by Rico
37

QCOSTARICA – Coriport, the company that manages the Daniel Oduber Quirós International airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, claimed the State for compensation of US$600,000 dollars for the loss in income during the months in which the country’s airports were closed to tourists in 2020, as part of the sanitary measures imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

The Liberia airport began to receive tourists again in September last year, after six months of closure. Photo ICT

The payment has already been accepted by the Consejo Técnico de Aviación Civil (Cetac) –  Costa Rica Civil Aviation agency.

- Advertisement -

Although the country opened the air borders in August last year, in the case of Liberia, most airlines restarted their operations in November, when the entry of tourists from all countries, in particular the United States, the country with the majority of flights to and from the airport.

César Jaramillo, manager of Coriport, explained that they recorded losses of more than 60% during the time they did not receive passengers and according to the concession contract, established is a minimum number of passengers that must pass through the terminal each year.

Read more: Getting covid tested at the Liberia airport

If that figure is not reached due to reasons outside the control of the company, the State compensates the manager an amount for each traveler who did not arrive.

- Advertisement -

Hence, even the pandemic that affected the whole world is no exception.

The state commitment, in this case, refers to a minimum of 331,500 departing passengers, although, before the health crisis, Liberia received close to one million travelers.

At the end of 2020, the Daniel Oduber airport had 247,084 passengers, for which the State would make up for the difference of 85,416 people.

Read more: Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

“The fall in passengers had a much greater impact than this minimum clause. The effects are much greater than Coriport’s finances because we, at the airport level and at an even greater economic level, are a gear; Every dollar invested in the airport generates US$13 of gross domestic product for the country, it is a very large multiplier effect,” said the manager.

Company intends to assume full control of Liberia airport

Although Coriport had expressed since 2017 its interest in assuming the operation of the aerial part, that is, of the runway and other infrastructure outside the passenger terminal that is currently under the control of the Cetac, these intentions did not prosper and are not an option to consider amid the urgency of repairs, such as the runway, and state limitation of resources.

- Advertisement -

According to Luis Miranda, deputy director of Cetac, the eventual extension of the contract would take much longer.

“What is being valued to keep runway-level operation at a competitive level is to provide it with a total asphalt layer to improve its operating capacity and it would be guaranteed for 10 years; Compared to the initial project, which was a substantially different improvement, we would be able to bear the cost of the project,” he said.

It may interest you: KLM returns to Liberia, Guanacaste

This improvement means an investment of between US$20 and US$25 million and the intention of Cetac is to carry out the contracting process during this year, so that the work begins in 2022.

The project that was discarded by the Cetac due to the government’s lack of funds, consisted of building a new runway and leaving the existing one as an extended taxiway.

Miranda affirmed that they do not rule out resuming that plan in the future.

“It is something that is going to require a better economic moment for the country,” he added.

For his part, the Coriport manager maintains that the company is willing to negotiate eventual contractual extensions in order to give the airport the improvements it requires.

“We are always open to dialogue and give a contribution to what the country needs, but the Government has been clear that the administration of the airside corresponds to them. We have had this issue aside, during this time we have concentrated a lot on the land part,” he added.

Jaramillo said that major investments, included in the terminal’s master plan, had already been completed before the impact of the pandemic.

More passengers arriving

According to the Coriport, since the re-opening of the airport, the arrival of passengers has been increasing.

They went from 15,000 visitors in November to 30,000 in December and, by March, it was up to 50,000 travelers per month and expected to maintain that increasing trend until July.

Read more: Jetblue resumed flights to Liberia with direct flight from Los Angeles

“In 2019, we reached 1.2 million (passengers), that’s 100,000 per month, we still handling only a percentage of what was a normal pre-pandemic year,” added the Coriport manager.

In Guanacaste, they call this volume of recovering traffic “survival season”.

For Jaramillo, the figures are still critical. as they are not yet sufficient for the tourism sector and to move the province’s economy.

 

 

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleTEC students create autonomous vehicle prototype for multiple uses
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Liberia opens lab for covid-19 antigen testing

QCOSTARICA - The Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste,...
Read more

The highest category of air safety promotes renovation plans in national flag airlines

QCOSTARICA - Regaining the highest category of air safety on February...
Read more

MOST READ

Fake massage parlor was used for sexual services in Guadalupe

Travel

Avianca to fly direct San José and Miami starting July 1

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Avianca airlines announced that starting next July 1, 2021, it will fly daily non-stop between San José (SJO) and Miami (MIA). The Colombia...
Living in Costa Rica

What to know about “border runs” starting from today

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica opened its land borders with Nicaragua and Panama to tourists, in what both the...
National

MOPT extends new extensions related to foreigner and national drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In order to continue ensuring the public interest by assessing the impact that government institutions have experienced as a result of the...
Argentina

Argentina decrees night curfew after spike covid-19 contagion

Q24N -
Q24N (Buenos Aires) Nighttime driving will be prohibited in Argentina as of this Friday and for three weeks, a measure that is applied for...
News

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica's land borders with Nicaragua and Panama will be gradually opened. Tourists who do not require an...
Coronavirus

What is mRNA? The messenger molecule that’s been in every living cell for billions of years is the key ingredient in some COVID-19 vaccines

Q Costa Rica -
One surprising star of the coronavirus pandemic response has been the molecule called mRNA. It’s the key ingredient in the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19...
Nicaragua

“Nicaragua is not a Republic, it is a 16th century monarchy”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – If he wins the presidency of Nicaragua, the first international trip that presidential candidate Arturo Cruz would make would be to...
Farandula

Ex model got tough with follower who wanted to know if she is an escort

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Former model and television presenter Pamela Méndez was clear and direct to a follower who asked her if she was a...
Vaccine

Costa Rica reaches a national vaccination rate of 9.78 per 100 inhabitants

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported on Tuesday night that the vaccination teams have applied a total of 504,930 doses...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.