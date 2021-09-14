History of the bicentennial will be screened in the Moravia church

QCOSTARICA – The party for 200 years of independent life fills the hearts of each Costa Rican with pride, unfortunately, the pandemic has prevented “tirar la casa por la ventana” (the house from being thrown out the window) to celebrate this historic date.

But the Catholic Church of San Vicente de Moravia and the municipality of Moravia did not sit idly by and devised a way not to let such an important date go unnoticed, but without putting anyone at risk.

The Moravia church will be the scene of a beautiful projection of artistic lights in commemoration of the bicentennial of Independence, which will be called ‘Paseo Libertad’ (Freedom Walk).

It is a show that will be carried out with the technique called video mapping, with which a video is projected onto a surface (usually on large murals or buildings) and thus an artistic effect is achieved through 2D and 3D animations.

“We are already at the gates of the bicentennial, of celebrating the 200 years of the independence of our country, and from the local government of Moravia we have a great surprise for them.

“It is a video mapping or projection on buildings, on an icon of our canton, the central church of San Vicente de Moravia, where during a 10-minute show we will tell the history of Independence, with music, color, sounds and characters featured, under all possible sanitary measures.

“It is something impressive, never seen before in the canton. The church will take thousands of shapes and colors with a positive and hopeful message,” explained Roberto Zoch, mayor of Moravia.

The show began on Friday, September 10 and will continue until Tuesday, September 14. The event is sold out.

In total, more than six thousand will have been able to enjoy the live activity of six half-hour performances, starting each night at 6 p.m.

Today, September 14, at 6 pm, there will be a live broadcast on the Municipality of Moravia Facebook page, in which the National Anthem will be sung, there will be fireworks and the torch will be lit and the activity of projection so that everyone, near and far, can live the national fervor safely.

Undoubtedly, many wish they could have a party throughout the country, but we are not in the time to expose ourselves and put our health and that of our families at risk.

