Immigration will not sanction foreign carriers affected by blockades

QCOSTARICA – Given the national blockades that have affected transit, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service – said it will NOT sanction international land carriers for a possible breach of the authorized migratory period of stay in the country, provided they prove that the breach was caused by road closures.

Foreign truckers entering the country have a limited window for them to drop or pick up a load, or travel from border to border during the pandemic, to avoid spreading of the virus and face sanctions if they fail to comply.

More: Truckers in transit will move in police convoys

Today, Wednesday, the country enters its eight day of protests that include roadblocks in dozens of points on national roads.

