Immigration will not sanction foreign carriers affected by blockades

QCOSTARICA – Given the national blockades that have affected transit, the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería (DGME) – Costa Rica’s immigration service – said it will NOT sanction international land carriers for a possible breach of the authorized migratory period of stay in the country, provided they prove that the breach was caused by road closures.

Foreign truckers entering the country have a limited window for them to drop or pick up a load, or travel from border to border during the pandemic, to avoid spreading of the virus and face sanctions if they fail to comply.



Today, Wednesday, the country enters its eight day of protests that include roadblocks in dozens of points on national roads.

