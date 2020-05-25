“In Costa Rica it is dangerous to go out alone, if the Covid does not kill you, someone on the street does”

Although it is recommended to stay at home, some people just need to be out. And so do antisocials, who could be said are taking advantage of the national emergency of desolate streets, especially at night.

Sunday night, around 8:30 pm, an hour after the vehicular restrictions went into effect, a security camera video captured a man staggering while walking in the area of the National Stadium, La Sabana, walking with difficulty.

At a certain moment, he couldn’t take it anymore and falls in the middle of the street.

Minutes later, the Red Cross units arrived and transferred him to the San Juan de Dios Hospital emergency, where minutes later he lost his life.

Before dying, the man assured that at least four men assaulted him while crossing the park.

A search of the area for the killers came up empty.

Although this was an isolated incident, the reports of attacks, many settling of scores between gangs, continue to pile up.

The recommendation is not to be out at night alone, unless absolutely necessary, an in particular in isolated areas.

