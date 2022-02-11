Jennifer Segura resigns from ‘Noticias Repretel’

Q MAGAZINE – “Hello! I want to tell you. The previous Tuesday I made the decision to leave Repretel, after almost 11 years of working there,” Jennifer Segura opened her Instagram post on Thursday, following news that she had broken with Repretel.

The journalist and news anchor for Channel 6 wanted to lay it out straight that her leaving the television station after 11 years there, that it was her decision and despite rumors that she has some job opportunity at the door and to the contrary, for now, she is concentrating on herself.

As she wrote on her Instagram, her giving notice, effective at the end of the month, is “to connect with new opportunities … feeling that a cycle of much learning and growth had already been completed”.

Jennifer co-hosts the Repretel weekday morning news starting at 6 am and is often seen pitching in, anchoring the noon news from 12 to 2 pm.

“Contrary to what has been speculated, I do not have any job offer. So I am very excited to connect with new opportunities, which I trust in God, will come.

“Many emotions are mixed in me and the strongest is gratitude for everything I have experienced, for everything I have learned.

“I will be in the company fulfilling my duties until next month. So we’ll keep seeing each other. And here I will always be. A hug!! Thank you for so much love and good wishes!,” continued Jennifer on her Instagram.

No word from Repretel on who will replace Jennifer or any other changes to their news program line up of hosts and anchors.

