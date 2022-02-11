Friday 11 February 2022
type here...
Search

Jennifer Segura resigns from ‘Noticias Repretel’

"I am very excited to connect with new opportunities," says the morning television news host

Q MagazineEntertainmentTelevision
By Luis Morales
Paying the bills

Latest

Jennifer Segura resigns from ‘Noticias Repretel’

Q MAGAZINE - "Hello! I want to tell you....
Read more

Figueres: ‘Rodrigo Chaves follows the example of Trump and Bolsonaro’

QCOSTARICA - Former president Osé María Figueres Olsen, presidential...
Read more

Alvarado tests positive for covid-19 and will remain in isolation

QCOSTARICA - The President of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado...
Read more

Catalina Freer has said “NO” to Playboy several times

Q MAGAZINE - Catalina (Cata) Freer, former participant of...
Read more

OAS Mission Highlights the Solidity of Costa Rica’s Electoral System

QCOSTARICA (EFE) The Electoral Observation Mission of the Organization...
Read more

Latin America and the Caribbean in the crosshairs of cybercriminals

QREPORTS- Costa Rica suffered more than 2.5 billion attempted...
Read more

Sala IV: “It is not unconstitutional to ask for a QR code on private sites”

QCOSTARIAC - While the government's plan to mandate the...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q MAGAZINE – “Hello! I want to tell you. The previous Tuesday I made the decision to leave Repretel, after almost 11 years of working there,” Jennifer Segura opened her Instagram post on Thursday, following news that she had broken with Repretel.

Jennifer Segura. Instagram

The journalist and news anchor for Channel 6 wanted to lay it out straight that her leaving the television station after 11 years there, that it was her decision and despite rumors that she has some job opportunity at the door and to the contrary, for now, she is concentrating on herself.

As she wrote on her Instagram, her giving notice, effective at the end of the month, is “to connect with new opportunities … feeling that a cycle of much learning and growth had already been completed”.

Jennifer Segura. Instagram
- Advertisement -

Jennifer co-hosts the Repretel weekday morning news starting at 6 am and is often seen pitching in, anchoring the noon news from 12 to 2 pm.

“Contrary to what has been speculated, I do not have any job offer. So I am very excited to connect with new opportunities, which I trust in God, will come.

“Many emotions are mixed in me and the strongest is gratitude for everything I have experienced, for everything I have learned.

“I will be in the company fulfilling my duties until next month. So we’ll keep seeing each other. And here I will always be. A hug!! Thank you for so much love and good wishes!,” continued Jennifer on her Instagram.

Jennifer Segura. Instagram

No word from Repretel on who will replace Jennifer or any other changes to their news program line up of hosts and anchors.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFigueres: ‘Rodrigo Chaves follows the example of Trump and Bolsonaro’
Luis Morales

Related Articles

San José cancels Zapote bullfights

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced Thursday the cancellation...
Read more

Colleagues or Rivals? Santos And Alfaro United In Analog Blackout

If you tuned in to get the nightly news on Wednesday...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Third dose of the vaccine against COVID-19 to be applied after five months

QCOSTARICA - The Comisión Nacional de Vacunación y Epidemiología...
News

Why is the women vote decisive for these elections?

QCOSTARICA - It has been 73 years since Costa...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.