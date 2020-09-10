Ministry of Education tells parents not to renew student transport for 2021

(QCOSTARICA) Due to the uncertainty generated by the pandemic regarding the return to face-to-face classes, the Ministry of Education (MEP) asked the parents of beneficiaries of student transportation not to renew any type of contract with carriers for 2021.

The reason is that the MEP will not make payment transfers related to student transport for the next year until a specific date of the resumption of the face-to-face school year is determined by the higher authorities.

Leonardo Sánchez, director of Equity programs of the MEP sent a circular this week to directors of educational centers and the Boards of Education to notify parents of this decision.

In total, 175,000 low-income students receive the student transportation subsidy from the MEP.

Sánchez explained that the announcement was made now since this is generally the time of year that the Boards of Education make their budges, both for meals and transportation subsidies, for the following school year that begins in February.

However, due to the pandemic, there is no certainty that the school year will begin as usual and thus is warning parents not to formalize and agreements for transportation until further notice.

