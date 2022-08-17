MOPT extends inspection extension for new cars for six months

QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – extended the extension of Revisión Técnica Vehicular (RTV) – vehicle inspection – for new cars for six months.

This extension allows a person to acquire a new vehicle and travel with the AVG license plate, actually, a paper tag taped to the inside of the front windshield) granted permanently by the National Registry.

The change, extending the AGV or temporary pate from two months to six months, is due to the country being with a vehicle inspection service after the 20-year contract between the State and Spanish operator, Riteve SyC, ended on July 15.

On Tuesday, Augst 16, the MOPT, using the acquired facilities and equipment from Riteve, as part of the closing of the contract, opened the Alejuelita facility on a temporary basis to provide inspections for vehicles such as taxis and buses that required twice-yearly inspection and for imported vehicles entering the country.

MOPT Minister, Luis Amador, was specific that the station is not open to ALL vehicles, only a targeted group so as not to bog down the system, such as vehicle imports.

Liliana Aguilar, executive director of the Association of Importers of Vehicles and Machinery (AIVEMA), pointed out that the extension to the AGV is necessary so that customers are not affected.

Aguilar commented that at this moment they are working on advancing with the more than 16,000 units that were left without the vehicle inspection sticker.

As reported by the MOPT, the extension has immediate effect and seeks to avoid further damage to companies that import vehicles or those who purchase a new car.

Meanwhile, the MOPT is continuing is work analyzing the eleven proposals submitted to take over the inspections on a temporary basis, up to two years, while a tender for a permanent contract is prepared and can be bid on.

Minister Amador is still staying with the timeline of a new service operator in place by the middle of September.

For vehicles that did not have their inspection in May (5), June (6), and July (7), along with vehicles whose inspection is due this month, August (8) and next, September (9), there is a decree to allow circulation without any sanctions.

