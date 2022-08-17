Wednesday 17 August 2022
type here...
Search

MOPT extends inspection extension for new cars for six months

NationalNews
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Costa Rica looking to sell BCR and BICSA

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican President, Rodrigo Chaves, announced that...
Read more

MOPT extends inspection extension for new cars for six months

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Famous statue of Anne Frank in Downtown San José has been stolen

TODAY COSTA RICA - Anne Frank Statue Stolen. The...
Read more

Tourism sector concerned that Costa Ricans could “sacrifice their vacations” due to the increase in the cost of living

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's tourism sector is not registering...
Read more

There are the remaining long weekends for 2022 in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - To promote local visitation and thus reactivate...
Read more

Costa Rica has 338 private schools, with some 44,000 students

QCOSTARICA (Elfinancierocr.com) Costa Rica has a total of 338...
Read more

Coastal provinces have the highest fatality rates on the road: study

QCOSTARICA - Traffic accident statistics reveal a growth, some...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢661.05 Buy

¢667.80 Sell

17 August 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT) – Ministry of Public Works and Transportation – extended the extension of Revisión Técnica Vehicular (RTV) – vehicle inspection – for new cars for six months.

New vehicles purchased circulate without the physical license plate. The owner is issued an AGV document while the property registry issues the respective plates.

This extension allows a person to acquire a new vehicle and travel with the AVG license plate, actually, a paper tag taped to the inside of the front windshield) granted permanently by the National Registry.

The change, extending the AGV or temporary pate from two months to six months, is due to the country being with a vehicle inspection service after the 20-year contract between the State and Spanish operator, Riteve SyC, ended on July 15.

- Advertisement -

On Tuesday, Augst 16, the MOPT, using the acquired facilities and equipment from Riteve, as part of the closing of the contract, opened the Alejuelita facility on a temporary basis to provide inspections for vehicles such as taxis and buses that required twice-yearly inspection and for imported vehicles entering the country.

MOPT Minister, Luis Amador, was specific that the station is not open to ALL vehicles, only a targeted group so as not to bog down the system, such as vehicle imports.

Liliana Aguilar, executive director of the Association of Importers of Vehicles and Machinery (AIVEMA), pointed out that the extension to the AGV is necessary so that customers are not affected.

Aguilar commented that at this moment they are working on advancing with the more than 16,000 units that were left without the vehicle inspection sticker.

As reported by the MOPT, the extension has immediate effect and seeks to avoid further damage to companies that import vehicles or those who purchase a new car.

Meanwhile, the MOPT is continuing is work analyzing the eleven proposals submitted to take over the inspections on a temporary basis, up to two years, while a tender for a permanent contract is prepared and can be bid on.

- Advertisement -

Minister Amador is still staying with the timeline of a new service operator in place by the middle of September.

For vehicles that did not have their inspection in May (5), June (6), and July (7), along with vehicles whose inspection is due this month, August (8) and next, September (9), there is a decree to allow circulation without any sanctions.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFamous statue of Anne Frank in Downtown San José has been stolen
Next articleCosta Rica looking to sell BCR and BICSA
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

RTV rates will drop between 44% and 49%

QCOSTARICA - The cost of the vehicular inspection will decrease between...
Read more

This week will be key to defining the future of RTV

QCOSTARICA - One of the first tasks that the leaders of...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Pura Vida

Female monkeys with female friends live longer

TODAY COSTA RICA (UCLA News) Anthropology professors and field...
Politics

Costa Rica prepares plan to regularize status of 200,000 mostly Nicaraguan migrants

QCOSTARICA (Reuters) Costa Rica is readying a plan to...
Paying the bills