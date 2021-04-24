US$90 Million for Banking Sector

QCOSTARICA – With the aim of strengthening the liquidity of Costa Rica’s state banks in the face of the national emergency caused by the covid-19 pandemic, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) authorized the disbursement of US$50 million for the Banco Nacional de Costa Rica (BNCR) and US$40 million for the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), reported the international organization.

The CABEI (Banco Centroamericano de Integración Económica: BCIE in Spanish) statement said that “… the attention of the state banks was a priority and that they should provide assistance to the industrial, agricultural and service sectors that are being affected by the global emergency.”

According to an interactive report prepared by CentralAmericaData, the impact of the Covid-19 crisis on the financial sector in Central America is expected to be felt mainly in services related to stock brokerage and investment advice, where a drop is expected.