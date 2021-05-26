Wednesday 26 May 2021
New Hilton hotel launches in Costa Rica’s tallest building

Hilton San Jose La Sabana, which boasts 131 rooms plus a stylish 18th-floor restaurant, is now hosting guests in the landmark Leumi Business Center.

by Rico
7

QCOSTARICA – This new addition to the Hilton Hotels & Resorts portfolio is located in the up-and-coming Sabana Norte area of Costa Rica’s capital, San José.

Hilton San Jose La Sabana

The contemporary Hilton San Jose La Sabana is located within San José’s 38-storey Leumi Business Center, and provides panoramic views over two of the city’s most popular attractions, the National Stadium and La Sabana Park. Its prime position also means that the 131-key property is only a short drive from Juan Santamaria International Airport, as well as downtown San Jose.

“Hilton San Jose La Sabana is a first-class hotel that offers guests breath-taking views of the La Sabana Metropolitan Park and the lush green mountains of the capital as well as an impressive array of amenities,” said Sandor Tupi, CEO of Elite Hotels & Resorts.

Read more: At 140 meters tall: the new giant of Costa Rica

“Costa Rica is one of the world’s most sought-after destinations, and we are thrilled to leverage our longstanding relationship with Hilton to help guests create memorable vacation experiences with high-quality service at a truly remarkable property.

Hilton San Jose La Sabana comprises 131 guestrooms featuring modern design and local artwork. Its sprawling suites are located on the hotel’s executive floor.

Aimed at both leisure and business travelers, these rooms come with a range of amenities, including plush bedding, high-definition flat-screen TVs, and wireless internet. Guests staying in executive rooms and suites also benefit from executive floor service and access to the executive lounge.

Read more: Costa Rica’s tallest building in Costa Rica towers over the National Stadium
Home to the hotel’s lobby and restaurant, the 18th floor is arguably the heart of the hotel; here, The Cloud Restaurant, which is also home to a bar, pairs local cuisine using seasonal ingredients with specialty cocktails. Additional facilities within the property include a 24-hour fitness center, sauna and indoor pool.

The hotel’s 17th floor, meanwhile, is the setting for this property’s meeting and event space, accommodating up to 200 attendees for social and corporate gatherings.

