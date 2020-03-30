The chain of messages circulating massively on WhatsApp that the Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, resigned amid the covid-19 pandemic of the new coronavirus, is false.

“It is absolutely false”, confirmed the Minister of Communication, Nancy Marín, before the consultation of La Nación.

“The Minister of Health is leaving, he himself told another colleague. About 10 days ago he requested the transfer,” says the false messages.

Salas assumed the post of Minister of Health in November 2018.

