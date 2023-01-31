Tuesday 31 January 2023
Protect yourself from the Sun!

IMN forecasts little cloudiness and very high to extreme radiation in most of the country

Protect yourself from the sun! The national weather service, Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), reported that there will be little cloud cover in the country, which favors very high to extreme ultraviolet radiation.

Conditions are currently dry in the country, due to a high pressure system, which generates little humidity and an increase in wind speed.

On Monday, one of the lowest temperatures of the year was reported, a temperature of -1.4°C at the Irazú Volcano, while at Chirripó and Cerro de la Muerte it was 0.1°C and 0.4°C, respectively.

Due to cold thrust No. 9, which affected the country over the weekend, wind gusts exceeding 100 km/h were reported, mainly in the North Pacific.

The official IMN forecast for this Tuesday, January 31, is:

This Tuesday the conditions of the accelerated trade winds will be maintained, little moisture content in the regional atmosphere, in addition to stable conditions and little rainfall.

Regarding temperatures, one can perceive a cool early morning and morning in the Central Valley and mountainous areas, while, on the contrary, hot afternoons in low-lying regions and near the Pacific and Caribbean coasts, in the North Zone and the west of the Central Valley.

All this favored by the little cloud cover during the day.

