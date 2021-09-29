Route 27 tolls will cost more starting October 1

QCOSTARICA – Starting on Friday, October 1, tolls on the Ruta 27 (the San Jose – Caldera) will increase between ¢30 and ¢250 for all types of vehicles. For light cars and motorcycles, the total route through the four stations between San José and Puerto Caldera will go from ¢2,500 to ¢2,660.

According to the concessionaire, Globalvia, through a press release, the adjustment is due to the devaluation of the colon against the dollar in recent days, as well as the increase in the Consumer Price Index in the United States.

“These effects derived from the pandemic on the world and local economy are putting pressure on inflationary factors that increase the value of different goods and services, which have also had an impact on the calculation of the fare factor for the route,” the press release cites.

In addition, they add that “regardless of the consequences of the health crisis in the economy”, the company must apply the adjustments authorized by the concession contract and ensure that as soon as the aforementioned factors present a decrease, a reduction in the rates.

The automatic adjustment is every three months, the last, in July, also saw an increase in prices.

In this way, the new prices to travel on the road between San José and Puerto Caldera will be as follows:

The stations with access to other communities will also have variations. The new rates are as follows:

