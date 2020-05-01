Thursday, 30 April 2020
HealthCoronavirus

Six more cases of COVID-19 this Thursday; Total now 719

Opening the borders to foreigners "could fill the country with new cases" said Minister of Health Salas, who does not see the opening of borders an immediate possibility

By Rico
12

Opening the borders to foreigners "could fill the country with new cases" said Minister of Health Salas, who does not see the opening of borders an immediate possibility

Modified date:

The Guanacaste town of Bagaces joined the list of cantons with cases of covid-19 in Costa Rica, Health Minister Daniel Salas confirmed this Thursday afternoon.

More and more people, especially health workers, wear face masks as a preventive measure to avoid contagion. Photo: Rafael Pacheco

Thus, positive cases are recorded in 61 of the 82 cantons of the seven provinces.

- payin the bills -

By age, there are 681 adults (38 of whom are seniors) and 38 minors.

There are 338 recovered. The number of regrettable deaths remains at 6, all men with an age range of 45 to 87 years.

Currently, 16 people are hospitalized, of whom 9 are in Intensive Care Units.

When asked (from journalists from their home or offices) if the reopening of borders is considered in the near future to allow the revival of the tourism sector, it was clear that Minister Salas does not see it as an immediate possibility.

- paying the bills -

He recalled that countries that have opened their borders after good management of covid-19, had setbacks.

“To open the borders at this time would be to have centers of transmission and it would be like having community transmission. The most cautious thing we could see if we can open domestic tourism, but opening the borders to foreigners could fill the country with cases and prevent the traceability we have had,” he said.

On the limited reopening of the economy that begins Friday afternoon, Salas warned, “If people forgot, we are in a pandemic”.

During the afternoon press conference, a day ahead of the trial run re-opening of the economy, Minister Salas made a call to people, that if they must go out, to try not to go out at peak times.

Lissette Navas and Francisco Duarte, of Inciensa,

At the conference table Thursday, Minister Salas was joined by Lissette Navas of Francisco Duarte, of the Inciensa, who explained the implications of the genome sequencing of the virus causing covid-19, achieved by the institution.

- paying the bills --

The fourth person at the table Thursday was Geannina Dinarte, minister de Labor, who spoke about the “Bono Proteger” program, that payments to the some 304,000 are being direct deposited to their account, reminding those who have been approved and not gotten paid, to review and submit correct bank account information.

A point made by Minister Dinarte, is that people who have automatic payments on their accounts, to deactivate them, or they could their Bono going to where it was not intended.

 

Previous articleThe businesses that can be open and their hours for May 1 to 15
Next articleMan arrested for charging ¢30,000 to help leave the country illegally
Rico
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

The businesses that can be open and their hours for May 1 to 15

Health Rico -
In accordance with the measures announced on Monday, April 27 by...
Read more

Coronavirus genome in Costa Rica: came from the USA, Germany and Brazil

Coronavirus Rico -
The new coronavirus that circulates in Costa Rica does not have...
Read more

Don't Miss

News

10 Countries Reputed As The Ultimate Place For Sex Tourism (Guess Who Isn’t?)

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Normally, tourists travel abroad to visit famous landmarks, culture or do fun things. Also there is a group of tourists who travel...
Read more
Christopher Howard's Live in Costa Rica

The Best Place to be in the world before, during and after COVID-19

Christopher Howard -
While COVID is devastating New York, California, and Washington State in the U.S.and the rest of the orbe with more than 438,000 cases and...
Read more
Community

Nude Hotels & Beaches in Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Doing what we all think about – going nude in a public, is not so easy in a conservative culture like Costa Rica. What...
Read more
Business

Who Are The Richest Men in Central America and Why

Rico -
As is usual every year, Forbes magazine has released its list of richest people in the world, including that in the Caribbean and Central...
Read more
Argentina

Argentina: 128-Year-Old Man Claims He’s Hitler

Q Costa Rica -
Q JOURNAL - An allegedly 128-year-old man in Salta, Argentina has announced he is in fact former Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, and has spent...
Read more

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA