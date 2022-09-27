Tuesday 27 September 2022
type here...
Search

State of alert lowered due to decrease in the influence of hurricane IAN

A return to the 'normal conditions' of the rainy season

More NewsWeather
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

State of alert lowered due to decrease in the influence of hurricane IAN

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica has decreased the state of...
Read more

Cuba legalizes gay marriage

Q24N - Cubans approved in a referendum with 66.87%...
Read more

The Latest Online Poker Games In Costa Rica

While Costa Rica is one of the most beautiful...
Read more

Canada to drop all COVID-19 travel restrictions

Q TRAVEL - The Canadian government announced on Monday...
Read more

Electricity rate drop effective Oct 1

QCOSTARICA - Consumers will experience a sharp reduction in...
Read more

Ruta 27 tolls drop on Oct 1

QCOSTARICA - The tolls on Ruta 27 will have...
Read more

Italy election: Who is Giorgia Meloni, the star of the far right?

Q REPORTS (DW) In Rome's Via Della Scrofa, not...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢637.98 Buy

¢641.96 Sell

27 September 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has decreased the state of alert for rains from orange to green due to the decrease in the indirect influence of Hurricane IAN on the country.

Return to the ‘normal conditions’ of the rainy season

With the weakened influence, the country will return to the ‘normal conditions’ of the rainy season, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

However, tropical wave number 38 could be with us and the rest of Central America between Friday and Saturday. Authorities are monitoring its behavior.

- Advertisement -

As we head into the second month of the “worst of the season”, the Comité Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Committee – is asking the population not to lower their guard.

For the rest of today, mainly on the Pacific slope, Central Valley, North Zone and some mountainous areas of the Caribbean, rain is expected for the evening after a full day of sunshine for most of the territory.

The IMN forecasts for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, partial cloudiness in the morning and warm temperatures in the early afternoon, followed by showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the South Pacific, Central Pacific, and Central Valley, and the mountains to the south of the northern region.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleCuba legalizes gay marriage
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Possible formation of a tropical storm would affect Costa Rica with more rains this weekend

QCOSTARICA - Faced with the possibility that tropical wave number 37...
Read more

Don’t forget the umbrella!

QCOSTARICA - The rains of the late part of last week...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Trends

The history behind the 3 most iconic card games

Of all the images that might pop into your...
National

Passing the blame: “Policia de Transito” for not closing Cambronero

QCOSTARICA - Luis Amador, the Minister of the Obras...
Paying the bills