State of alert lowered due to decrease in the influence of hurricane IAN

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica has decreased the state of alert for rains from orange to green due to the decrease in the indirect influence of Hurricane IAN on the country.

With the weakened influence, the country will return to the ‘normal conditions’ of the rainy season, according to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN).

However, tropical wave number 38 could be with us and the rest of Central America between Friday and Saturday. Authorities are monitoring its behavior.

As we head into the second month of the “worst of the season”, the Comité Nacional de Emergencias (CNE) – National Emergency Committee – is asking the population not to lower their guard.

For the rest of today, mainly on the Pacific slope, Central Valley, North Zone and some mountainous areas of the Caribbean, rain is expected for the evening after a full day of sunshine for most of the territory.

The IMN forecasts for tomorrow, Wednesday, September 28, 2022, partial cloudiness in the morning and warm temperatures in the early afternoon, followed by showers accompanied by thunderstorms in the South Pacific, Central Pacific, and Central Valley, and the mountains to the south of the northern region.

